Everton have joined Roma in the race for RC Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, TEAMtalk understands, teeing up a potential transfer battle between the two Friedkin Group clubs.

Everton and Roma have the same owners, but different recruitment teams, and both sides are keen to bring in midfield reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Roma’s interest in 24-year-old midfielder El Aynaoui has been widely reported, and we understand that they remain in a good position to sign him. However, Roma are also interested in Palmeiras’ centre-mid Richard Rios, and won’t sign both.

El Aynaoui has verbally agreed to a contract with Roma until 2030, but Everton and their Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have recently asked for information on the Lens star’s situation.

Lens, however, are under no pressure to sell El Aynaoui and are in a strong negotiating position. He is contracted with them until 2027, and they will not accept an offer below €30million (£25.9m / $35m).

El Aynaoui is a key player for Lens, making 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season, notching eight goals in the process.

He also featured in a friendly match against Standard Liege yesterday (June 12), showing that El Aynaoui remains part of Lens’ plans for now.

Everton weighing up two exciting midfield targets

Lens manager Pierre Sage confirmed in an interview that El Aynaoui is not close to leaving, but the situation surrounding his future is open.

“If he had been ready to leave, he wouldn’t even have played a minute of football today [against Standard Liege],” Sage said.

Roma are yet to make a final decision on whether to sign El Aynaoui or Rios, and with two Premier League sides in Everton and Palace joining the race, the coming weeks will be key in determining the Lens midfielder’s next move.

Everton, like Roma, are moving for multiple midfield targets.

As TEAMtalk revealed on June 13, they are in talks with Juventus over a move for former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz. We understand that €25million (£21.6m / $29.2m) could be enough to seal a deal for the Brazilian, though there is competition, with four other Premier League clubs keen.

David Moyes wants to bring in more competition for Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, and they are set to be busy in the market in the next few weeks, with a new right-winger also wanted.

Gueye, 35, is a key player for Everton and recently signed a new one-year contract, but given his age the Toffees cannot rely on him for the long-term.

El Aynaoui and Luiz are both on the shortlist, and it will be interesting to see if Everton submit a formal bid for either player in the coming days.

