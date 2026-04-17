Everton are looking to bring in a new winger this summer and have reportedly set their sights on PSV Eindhoven’s Esmir Bajraktarevic, though we understand they have two other targets on their radar.

Bajraktarevic, 21, joined PSV from MLS side New England Revolution in January this year for around £4.4million, and he has already made an impact for the Dutch giants.

But it is on the international scene, with Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the youngster has made the biggest impact so far, as he was dubbed a ‘hero’ by the Bosnian press after scoring the winning penalty in their recent shootout with Italy to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

According to Bosnian outlet SportSport.ba, scouts from Everton were sent to watch Bajraktarevic in action in Bosnia’s recent World Cup qualifiers. In fact, the Toffees have been following him for a ‘long time’.

It’s claimed they have also been attending recent PSV matches to watch the winger, too.

Bournemouth, AC Milan and Werder Bremen are also said to be interested and considering summer moves for Bajraktarevic, who has notched five goals and two assists in 38 appearances for PSV.

Everton’s reported long-standing interest in Bajraktarevic puts them in a strong position in the race, but we understand there are other targets under consideration.

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Everton ramp up winger hunt

We understand that Everton are keen to retain on-loan Manchester City winger Jack Grealish next season and are ‘confident’ of a deal, while the permanent signing of Chelsea loanee Tyrique George is also under consideration, as we reported this week.

But we understand the Toffees are open to bringing in another new winger, and one player we can confirm is on their shortlist is Fulham’s Harry Wilson, as exclusively revealed in January.

The 29-year-old Welsh international is out of contract at the season’s end, and despite Fulham’s best efforts, is currently set to be available on a free transfer.

Wilson has notched an impressive 10 goals and six assists in 30 Premier League appearances this season, so he’d certainly be an excellent addition on a free.

However, Everton do face competition. Tottenham have joined the race for his signature, while Aston Villa are also keen, as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu, who Everton considered a move for last summer, also remains on the radar of David Moyes’ side.

With Leicester in serious danger of being relegated to League One from the Championship, Fatawu would jump at the chance to return to the Premier League, with Sunderland also interested in him.

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