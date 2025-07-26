Everton have agreed one signing and made a big move towards another

Everton have suddenly hit the accelerator with their summer transfer plans by racing towards two signings to completely revamp the left-hand side of their team.

So far this summer, which is their first under the ownership of The Friedkin Group, Everton have signed striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal and goalkeeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth, as well as making midfielder Charly Alcaraz’s move from Flamengo permanent. But manager David Moyes wants more, admitting at an event this week that he desires up to 10 more additions to his squad.

While Everton won’t get to that landmark overnight, they have now made major progress towards what could be their next two signings, with one transfer agreed and a bid being submitted for a second.

First of all, Everton have agreed to sign a new left-back in the shape of Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich.

The Athletic‘s Patrick Boyland reported earlier on Saturday that Everton were making progress in talks with Bayern for Aznou, and Fabrizio Romano has now given the move his ‘here we go’ stamp of confirmation.

🚨🔵 Adam Aznou to Everton, here we go! Agreement done and clubs exchanging documents for the left back to join #EFC. Initial fee worth €9m plus €3m add-ons, understand medical will take place in next 24/48h. Player also said yes to Everton Project – follows @Paddy_Boyland. pic.twitter.com/cHQokO6hYO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2025

Everton and Bayern are exchanging documents after agreeing a €9m fee, which could rise to €12m with add-ons. Thus, the initial fee is around £7.9m and the final fee could become approximately £10.5m (based on current exchange rates).

Aznou is expected to take his medical within the next 24 to 48 hours after agreeing to join Everton – although Romano has added that Bayern have negotiated to secure matching rights for the Barcelona-born Morocco international.

That means if Everton receive a bid for Aznou in the future that they deem acceptable, Bayern will have the offer to match it to re-sign him and present the chance to add to his four appearances for the club.

But Aznou’s immediate future will be at Everton and the 19-year-old could be one of two new players lining up on the left-hand side in Moyes’ formation.

Everton submit bid for in-demand winger

That’s because Everton have also submitted a bid for Lyon winger Malick Fofana, as broken by Romano and confirmed by Florian Plettenberg.

TEAMtalk’s Harry Watkinson revealed a month ago that Everton had made an enquiry to Lyon for Fofana, who has been the subject of interest from as many as half of the Premier League’s current teams, including local rivals Liverpool.

Now, Everton have firmed up their interest by entering advanced talks for Fofana and submitting an official bid.

Furthermore, Everton are advancing in talks with Fofana’s representatives over personal terms.

Everton also admire LaLiga winger amid double midfield update

Fofana isn’t the only winger Everton have been looking at recently. We’ve also reported heavily on their interest in Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, with a bid being prepared for the Japan international.

Meanwhile, Everton face a decision on the future of young midfielder Harrison Armstrong, who is wanted by three Championship clubs but could yet force his way into the first team.

In the same department, the Toffees have also been preparing to raise their bid for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Who is Malick Fofana?

Born in the Belgian city of Aalst in 2005, Malick Fofana spent eight years developing in the Gent academy and graduated to earn 64 appearances for the first team.

He earned his move to Lyon in January 2024 and his full international debut for Belgium followed that October.

Right-footed, he has mainly played on the left wing for Lyon, getting more consistent game time in a focused position than he did during his teenage years with Gent.

He has grown in terms of his goal threat too, reaching 11 for the 2024-25 season thanks majorly to his impact for Lyon in the Europa League.

OL’s faith in him is paying off. They paid a significant price to sign him when he was just 18 years old and they were looking over their shoulders in the Ligue 1 table.

It could be argued that OL took a risk buying Fofana. But the player himself is a risk taker. In an age of calculated tactics where anything that could lead to a loss of possession is discouraged, Fofana loves to take on opponents.

There are areas to add to his game, but the way he has improved his finishing is promising. And when you have the explosive pace that he possesses, opponents can sometimes be helpless.

Fofana ranked in the 97th percentile for Ligue 1 wingers and attacking midfielders with the most progressive carries per 90 minutes last season with 6.34.

His boss Pierre Sage observed in December that Fofana recorded a ‘quite enormous’ 400 metres of sprinting in one game against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Considering players from Europe’s top five leagues, FBref names Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as the one Fofana is most stylistically similar to.