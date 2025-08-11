Everton are considering a move for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson after hitting obstacles in the pursuit of Tyler Dibling, while Chelsea and Leicester stars are also on their radar.

TEAMtalk understands a new right-winger remains a top priority for David Moyes despite Everton being set to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish on a season-long loan.

Grealish, 29, is set to undergo a medical today ahead of officially joining Everton. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Grealish on May 26, and now he’s set to become a Toffees player.

As called by David Ornstein, the season-long loan agreement with Man City includes a £50million option to buy, with his Cityzens contract valid until 2027.

But Everton’s statement signing of Grealish hasn’t put Everton off signing a new right-winger. They identified Dibling, 19, as a top target after being frustrated in the pursuit of other targets such as Malick Fofana, Takefusa Kubo, and Assane Diao.

However, Everton have seen multiple bids rejected for Dibling, with Southampton holding firm on their demands for a £50million package inclusive of add-ons.

While a move for Dibling is not dead yet, it looks increasingly unlikely unless Southampton drop their price tag. This has prompted Everton to look at alternatives, of which Ipswich star Hutchinson is one, along with Chelsea youngster Tyrique George and Leicester ace Abdul Fatawu…

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Tottenham in talks to sign Man City star; Grealish closes in on next move

Everton keen on Ipswich, Chelsea wingers

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 25 that Hutchinson, 21, is a player of interest for Everton.

The England under-21s international put in some admirable performances last season despite Ipswich’s relegation, nothing three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest have both seen bids rejected for Hutchinson, whose £35million release clause has now expired.

Hutchinson is yet to feature for Ipswich this season amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, with Everton among his other suitors.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Everton hold interest in Chelsea winger Tyrique George, who is ready to leave Stamford Bridge in the pursuit of more playing time.

Chelsea are open to loaning George out or a permanent sale for the right price, with Bundesliga clubs such as RB Leipzig keen.

Everton scouted George last season and it’s understood that he remains a player of interest as they look to sign a new winger.

The 19-year-old can play as a left or right winger or as an attacking midfielder, and notched three goals and five assists for Chelsea last term, in 26 appearances across all competitions.

George would become Everton’s second signing from Chelsea this summer should they pursue a move for him, following the addition of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton also keeping tabs on Leicester star

Everton are also interested in Leicester City’s 21-year-old winger Abdul Fatawu, as called by reliable journalist Alan Myers.

The Foxes star saw his 2024/25 Premier League campaign disrupted by an ACL injury, but he remains highly rated by the Toffees.

Fatawu notched six goals and 13 assists in 40 Championship appearances in the 2023/24 campaign.

He has now returned to full fitness, playing 78 minutes of Leicester’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Fatawu is contracted until 2029 at the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen how much Leicester would demand for his sale.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival