Everton are now considering loaning exciting young midfielder Harrison Armstrong this season, TEAMtalk understands, amid serious interest from the Championship.

The 18-year-old is very highly rated by the Toffees and was heavily involved in their pre-season campaign, before being rested for their latest friendly against Roma due to a minor thigh injury.

Everton are keen to sign a new defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes. If they bring in reinforcements in that area, then Armstrong could be sent out on loan again, following a successful stint with Derby County last term.

TEAMtalk understands that over 10 Championship clubs have shown interest in signing Armstrong on loan.

No specific clubs have been named by sources, though Derby are likely to be among his suitors, while Blackburn Rovers and Hull City made checks on his situation last month, per TEAMtalk transfer insider Darren Witcoop.

David Moyes is a big admirer of Armstrong and views him as a player with top-class potential. The midfielder has made six competitive first-team appearances for Everton to date.

Armstrong penned a new Everton contract in February, which runs until 2028. He is keen to stay and fight for a place in Everton’s first-team this season, but the club are prioritising his development and could therefore sanction another loan.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Liverpool ramp up Guehi chase; next Newcastle signing expected today

Everton eyeing new midfielder amid Armstrong interest

Everton are keen to add a defensive midfielder before the transfer window closes, despite already adding reinforcements in the middle of the park with the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Everton have previously shown interest in Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has consistently reported.

However, we understand that Everton have since slowed down their pursuit of Luiz, with Juventus’ price demands deemed too high. The Italian club are asking for a loan with an obligation to buy, worth €35m plus bonuses, aiming for a €40m (£35m, $46.7m) package.

Nottingham Forest have shown the most interest in Luiz recently, and stand the most chance of signing him right now. It’s not out of the question that Everton could try for him again, though.

Benfica’s 25-year-old defensive midfielder Florentino Luis has also been linked with Everton by journalist Nicolo Schira.

While it is true that Everton have shown interest in Florentino in previous windows, we have had no confirmation from sources that they are currently exploring a move for the Benfica star.

Promising Everton goalkeeper left in limbo

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Everton’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Harry Tyrer faces an uncertain future at the club.

The shot-stopper enjoyed a successful loan spell with Blackpool last season, making 42 appearances for the Lancashire side, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Tyrer’s contract with Everton expires next summer and with an extension yet to be offered, there is a possibility of him being sold or loaned this summer.

Tyrer is another youngster who is highly rated at Everton but it’s understood that the club are willing to listen to offers for him.

The Toffees have already signed one new goalkeeper this summer in Mark Travers, and will only have two senior stoppers on their books in Travers and No. 1 Jordan Pickford, if Tyrer departs.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Barry and Dewsbury-Hall deals

Everton QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-24