Everton’s interest in Villarreal striker Thierno Barry has been confirmed, and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk how much David Moyes’ side would have to pay to seal the transfer, amid rival interest.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new centre-forward amid uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract on June 30, and could be released.

Everton are happy with fellow forward Beto, and even if Calvert-Lewin pens a contract extension, we understand that Moyes still wants to bring in a new striker, which may allow hot prospect Youssef Chermiti to leave on loan.

The Athletic reported that Everton have ‘tracked’ Villarreal striker Barry, along with Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, as we cited on June 3.

TEAMtalk can now reveal Villarreal’s stance on selling Barry this summer, and they’re set to make things difficult for Everton and other suitors.

We understand that the LaLiga side are desperate to keep the talented 22-year-old, who notched 19 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, playing a vital role in their qualification for the Champions League.

Villarreal could lose winger Alex Baena to Atletico Madrid, and want to keep hold of as many key players as they can.

Everton face €40m hurdle to Barry deal

Barry signed for Villarreal from FC Basel last summer for around €15m (£12.7m) inclusive of add-ons. Villarreal are in a strong negotiating position, with the striker contracted until 2029.

Barry has a €40m (£33.6m) release clause in his Villarreal contract and TEAMtalk sources in Spain state that Everton would have to match, or pay close to, that figure to sign the forward.

That may seem a big fee for a player who has only had one season in a major European league, but it’s worth noting that Everton were prepared to splash £30m on Liam Delap, who ultimately chose to sign for Chelsea instead.

However, Everton are not alone in their interest, with other Premier League sides keeping tabs on Barry’s situation.

Standing at 6ft4, Barry is an imposing figure on the pitch and could suit Moyes’ style well, as the Everton boss has generally opted to play with a target man.

As mentioned, he isn’t the only target on Everton’s list, with Stuttgart star Woltemade also scouted by the Toffees in recent months.

Standing at 6ft6, the towering centre-forward enjoyed a standout season with Stuttgart, netting 17 goals in 33 appearances and earning his first call-up to the German national team.

A report from SportBILD has claimed today (June 4) that just €20m (£16.8m) could be enough to sign Woltemade this summer, which is considered a major ‘bargain’.

Stuttgart would like to keep the 23-year-old and have made that clear publicly, with CEO Alexander Werle telling RTL: “Nick will play for us again next season.

“He’s been here for one season, and I think he should be given the chance to play for a few more seasons at VfB. Because it’s fun to play here.”

Despite those comments, TEAMtalk understands that Woltemade is still a player to watch for Everton, along with Villarreal ace Barry.

IN FOCUS: Everton targets Thierno Barry, Nick Woltemade