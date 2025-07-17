Everton have been given fresh hope of signing right-back Kyle Walker-Peters after the 28-year-old’s move to Turkish giants Besiktas collapsed.

Walker-Peters is available on a free transfer after he left Southampton upon the expiry of his contract, and he came very close to joining Besiktas.

The ex-Southampton star was locked in negotiations with the Turkish club for some time, and a deal looked set to be struck. However, after asking for extra time to consider his options, the switch is now dead in the water.

Besiktas wrote in a club statement: ““It is public knowledge that the arrival of professional footballer Kyle Walker-Peters, with whom we had previously announced that we had reached an agreement in principle and invited him to Istanbul for a medical, has been postponed.

“Kyle Walker-Peters has once again requested additional time in his notification to us today. Thereupon, our club has cancelled the transfer of the footballer in question.

“Our club continues its transfer activities in line with the policy it has determined. We respectfully submit for the information of the public.”

Everton are interested in Walker-Peters, as TEAMtalk reported back on January 13, and could now explore a move after missing out on other right-back targets.

Everton still interested in former Southampton man

David Moyes has made the signing of a new right-back a top priority. Everton have parted ways with Ashley Young, leaving veteran star Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson as their only natural options in the position.

Jake O’Brien impressed at right-back for Everton last season after Moyes’ reappointment, but his best position is as a centre-back and the Toffees are working hard to fill the void left by Young.

Everton pushed to sign Kenny Tete on a free transfer before he ultimately decided to sign a new contract with Fulham. They also considered Kyle Walker, before he left Manchester City for Burnley.

Everton are keen to strike a cut-price deal for a new right-back so they can spend on other areas of the squad, and TEAMtalk understands that Walker-Peters remains under consideration.

The twice-capped England international has made 158 Premier League appearances in his career, so has plenty of experience at a high level.

Walker-Peters can also play as a left-back. Moyes is also very keen to strengthen in that position, as he only has one natural option at the moment – Vitaly Mykolenko.

He is a player to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, with other Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on his situation, including West Ham United.

