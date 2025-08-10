Everton are getting closer to signing Manchester City star Jack Grealish on a season-long loan, with the 29-year-old now APPROVING a switch to Merseyside.

The Toffees have made five signings so far this summer, with the latest being midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea, who impressed in the club’s final pre-season fixture against Roma on Saturday.

David Moyes is keen for more additions to be made before the window slams shut, and Grealish is a top target for Everton, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26.

And in a major development, TEAMtalk can confirm that Grealish has said YES to joining Everton – verbally agreeing to sign for the club on loan.

This is fantastic news for Everton, given there have been fears of other clubs joining the race – particularly Tottenham – who’ve shown tentative interest following James Maddison’s injury.

With Grealish approving the potential move to Everton, it is now down to the clubs to reach an agreement over the structure of the loan.

It is thought that Grealish views a move to Everton as the perfect opportunity to play regular football again, as he looks to force his way into the thinking of England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, there is still work to be done…

Everton pushing to sign Jack Grealish

Talks between Everton and Man City are ongoing and there is growing confidence among the Toffees’ camp that a deal will be struck, but he won’t be a cheap addition.

The Cityzens want to pay as little of Grealish’s £300,000 per week wages as possible should he be loaned out, so discussions are centered around that.

Everton believe the total cost of the loan could amount to around £12million, including a loan fee that will likely be paid to Man City as part of the deal.

Crucially, the Toffees are NOT put off by the finances involved in a deal for Grealish, with Moyes very keen to make him a statement addition for the coming campaign.

Grealish was not part of Man City’s FIFA Club World Cup squad and was also left out of the squad by Pep Guardiola for their pre-season game against Palermo on Saturday.

Man City are ready to offload Grealish, who cost them a club-record fee of £100million when signing him from Aston Villa in 2021.

Grealish, who notched three goals and five assists for Man City last term, could be an excellent option for Everton on the left or right wing or in attacking midfield this season.

A late swoop from Tottenham or another club can’t be ruled out but Everton remain the firm favourites to sign Grealish this summer.

