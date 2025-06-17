Everton have initiated a move for Kyle Walker after David Moyes endorsed the transfer, and TEAMtalk can reveal how the Manchester City star feels about joining the Toffees.

Walker is due to return to Man City this summer after a disappointing loan spell with AC Milan. As part of their January deal for Walker, the Italian giants had the option to sign him permanently for €5million (£4m / $6m), though they did not trigger this clause.

Walker is now searching for a new club as it emerged on Monday that his City career is ‘all but done’.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from The Guardian and other outlets that Everton are attempting a summer deal for the full-back.

Sources state that Everton have made contact with City to let them know their interest in forging an agreement over a loan move.

Talks have also begun with Walker’s agents as he appears to be Moyes’ No 1 choice to bolster the right-back position.

Moyes is always keen on signing players who are proven in the Premier League and Walker seems an ideal fit, having lifted a host of silverware with City including six league titles.

The Guardian report that Walker ‘does not want to go abroad again’ after failing to convince Milan to sign him permanently, and that he is prioritising a move within the Premier League.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the 35-year-old is keen on joining Everton. He is among a number of players who are intrigued by the club’s project under their new owners, as well as playing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium from next season onwards.

Moyes, meanwhile, has ‘approved’ the transfer, as per Fabrizio Romano. Everton are spying a one-year loan move which could allow them to sign Walker on a free transfer once his City contract expires in June 2026.

Although, City will likely want Everton to pay a significant amount of Walker’s reported £180,000 a week wages, which could prove to be an issue.

There is also a possibility of Walker leaving City for a nominal fee, though a move to Everton would hinge on him accepting a reduction in wages. He is open to the move in principle, with negotiations still in the early stages.

Four right-back alternatives named

Everton do have other players in mind in case they are unable to land the England international.

TEAMtalk can confirm Moyes’ former West Ham United star Vladimir Coufal, Fulham’s Kenny Tete, Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters and Anthony Caci of Mainz are all on Everton’s shortlist, too.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that Everton are rivalling Fulham for Caci and are showing serious interest in the 27-year-old Frenchman.

All of Everton’s right-back targets are due to become free agents either this summer or next summer. This is down to the fact Everton want to save money to strengthen other areas of the squad too.

Returning to Walker, Everton are leading the charge for his services as things stand, though they are not alone in pursuing him.

Fenerbahce were the first club to make a serious approach for Walker. They are in talks over a potential two-year contract after manager Jose Mourinho greenlit the move.

The fact Walker wants to play in the Premier League gives Everton a big advantage, but they must now strike an agreement with both the player himself and City.

