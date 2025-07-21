Everton have sounded out a potential move for Takefusa Kubo, TEAMtalk understands, with David Moyes prioritising the signing of a new right-winger and with Real Sociedad’s asking price for the Japan star now coming to light.

The Toffees are looking to fill the void left by wingers Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who have both returned to their parent clubs, Leeds United and Napoli, after loans last season.

A number of targets are being considered, with Kubo understood to be high on Everton’s radar. The interest was first revealed by reliable Everton outlet @ElBobble.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have made contact with Real Sociedad over a potential move for Kubo, as well as the player’s agents.

The LaLiga club wants to keep the 24-year-old Japanese international. However, Kubo is open to taking on a new challenge, and is interested in joining a Premier League club.

Kubo also has suitors in LaLiga and the Bundesliga, while other Premier League sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

Everton have done the most work on a transfer to date of any English side, and while nothing is advanced yet, they are considering a bid for the winger.

READ MORE 🔵 Everton face big decision with Derby County among three clubs chasing talented midfielder – sources

Takefusa Kubo open to Premier League move; Real Madrid have ace card

Reports have varied over what Sociedad will demand in terms of a transfer fee for Kubo. The Spanish club are in a relatively strong position, with the winger on a long-term contract until 2029.

However, we understand that Sociedad would reluctantly consider offers in the region of €40million (£34.6m / $46.7m) for Kubo this summer.

Everton are yet to make a bid or decide on how much they are willing to spend on Kubo, but an offer is under consideration.

Another factor to consider is that Kubo’s former club Real Madrid inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into Kubo’s contract when selling him to Sociedad in 2022, for a fee of around €6.5million (£5.6m/$7.6m).

Kubo also has a release clause set at €60million (£51.9m / $70m), though Sociedad are not expected to demand that much for the winger.

Everton, meanwhile, still have West Brom winger Tom Fellows on their radar, who featured for England under-21s at the recent European Championships.

Fellows remains under consideration, but Kubo is viewed as an option that would immediately improve Moyes’ starting XI. TEAMtalk first revealed Everton’s interest in Fellows back on February 4.

Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson has also been considered by Everton, but Brentford are in the driving seat, after having a £35million (including add-ons) bid rejected.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

IN FOCUS: Takefusa Kubo vs Jack Harrison, 2024/25