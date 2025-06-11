West Ham United full-back Vladimir Coufal favours a reunion with David Moyes at Everton as he weighs up his Premier League options, TEAMtalk understands.

The Czech international is leaving West Ham on a free this summer with Everton, Fulham, Wolves and newly-promoted Leeds all chasing his signature.

Coufal, 32, is expected to reject interest from former club Slavia Prague in his homeland to remain in England.

All four top-flight clubs are keen – but TEAMtalk understands that the right-back hopes to link back up with former boss Moyes on Merseyside.

Coufal has spent five years with the Irons but is leaving as part of a summer exodus.

He came close to joining Fulham in January before the deal collapsed – although that hasn’t put off Marco Silva’s men as explore a move again.

Coufal was a Hammers favourite and played a key role in the side that won the UEFA Conference League title under Moyes in 2023.

READ MORE: Everton crushed in chase for powerful Germany star as transfer stance emerges – sources

West Ham star wants Everton switch

Moyes wants to add experience to his backline following Ashley Young’s free transfer exit. Seamus Coleman will remain on Merseyside but there’s doubts over the club captain’s long-term fitness.

Fellow full-back Nathan Patterson has largely failed to impress for Everton, hence why Moyes is keen to bring in competition.

Jake O’Brien played well for Everton at right-back in 2024/25, but his natural position is as a centre-back and is viewed as the long-term successor to James Tarkowski.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen all over the pitch and Coufal figures on their shortlist.

Wolves are in the hunt for the right-back, with Nelson Semedo poised to leave, while Fulham are weighing up a move with Kenny Tete’s future up in the air.

Leeds are also watching developments, though are certainly not as keen as Everton at this stage, with the Toffees very much in the box seat.

Coufal’s close friend and West Ham teammate Tomas Soucek is also on Everton’s wish list.

However, 30-year-old midfielder Soucek still has two years left on his Hammers contract and won’t come cheap.

DON’T MISS: Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker WILL leave as Toffees ramp up replacement hunt

IN FOCUS: Vladimir Coufal vs Ashley Young