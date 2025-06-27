Everton are considering a move for Juventus winger Timothy Weah, but will reportedly face competition from Leeds United and Bournemouth after he rejected a move to Nottingham Forest.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti confirmed Everton’s interest in Weah on June 20 and a move away from Juventus growing increasingly likely, putting Premier League clubs on alert.

The United States international was left out of Juventus’ squad for their FIFA Club World Cup clash against Manchester City, as the Italian club wanted to sell him to Nottingham Forest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus were planning to sell Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest for a combined fee of €25 million (£21m/$29m).

Weah, however, is said to have rejected the move to Forest. His agent, Badou Sambague, subsequently hit back at Juventus on social media.

“It’s a disgrace. Weah is a fantastic player and fantastic team-mate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish has disappointed me a lot.”

The 25-year-old USMNT star, who has notched seven goals and seven assists in 78 appearances for Juventus, could still be on the move, and Everton are among three other Premier League clubs keen on signing him.

Everton, Leeds and Bournemouth keen on Timothy Weah

As per an update from Ed Aarons, journalist for The Guardian, Everton are keeping close tabs on Weah’s situation – confirming TEAMtalk’s report on June 20 – along with Leeds and Bournemouth.

“Everton, Leeds and Bournemouth are understood to be interested in signing Timothy Weah after he rejected a move to Nottingham Forest,” Aarons posted on X.

“USA forward was left out of the Juventus squad on Thursday after they had agreed a deal to sell him and Samuel Mbangula to Forest.”

Everton are prioritising the signing of a new winger as David Moyes looks to fill the void left by Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who will both return to their parent clubs.

The Toffees have launched an enquiry for Lyon star Malick Fofana, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, but it will be a tough race to win amid mounting competition.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, West Brom’s Tom Fellows and Liverpool youngster Ben Doak are also admired by Everton. They have also scouted PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko.

Weah is on the shortlist and it will be interesting to see who makes the next concrete move.

The winger is interested by the opportunity to play in the Premier League but will take his time to weigh up approaches, with Juventus ready to sell for the right price.

