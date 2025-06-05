Everton manager David Moyes is a strong admirer of Liverpool star Ben Doak and is eager to bring his fellow Scotsman to Goodison Park. However, a gap in valuations between the Merseyside rivals remains a stumbling block.

A new right-winger is a priority for Moyes. Jack Harrison has returned to Leeds United following two seasons on loan with Everton, and he will need replacing.

Doak, 19, is highly regarded at Anfield but will struggle to get consistent playing time with Liverpool, with Mo Salah and Federico Chiesa ahead of him in the pecking order on the right flank.

The talented teenager spent 2024/25 on loan with Middlesbrough, where he impressed in his 24 Championship appearances, notching three goals and seven assists in the process.

Doak suffered a thigh injury in March, which ended his season with Boro. The injury required surgery, and he is still recovering – something Everton have a close eye on as they consider a move. He is expected to be back for pre-season.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that Moyes is a huge admirer of Doak, and views him as a leading target as Everton look to bring in a new right-winger.

Doak has only made 10 senior appearances for Liverpool and although a move from the Red side of Merseyside to the Blues is rare, it could offer him an excellent opportunity to play in the Premier League, without having to move out of the city.

Liverpool want double Everton’s valuation of Ben Doak

Liverpool are keen to evaluate Doak in pre-season before deciding whether to sell the winger, or indeed loan him again.

Should Liverpool decide to sell, Everton will be firmly in the race for his signature, but they are reluctant to pay the Reds’ asking price, which is believed to be around the £30m mark.

The Toffees value Doak at around £15m, although sources have suggested that they could go as high as £20m to sign the six-time capped Scotland international.

There could be competition for the Liverpool youngster, however, with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth also keen on him, as TEAMtalk reported on April 1.

Everton currently don’t have a natural right-winger, following Harrison’s exit, and with Doak being right-footed, he could supply effective crosses for Beto to feed off.

Doak has pace, another thing Everton are lacking, he is good in one versus one situations – not afraid to take on defenders – and is creative on the ball, averaging 1.8 key passes per game while on loan with Boro.

The step up from the Championship to the Premier League is a big one, but Moyes has a history of taking stars from the second-tier and turning them into top players, as we’ve seen previously with Tim Cahill at Everton and Jarrod Bowen at West Ham.

The last Liverpool winger to have joined Everton was Kevin Sheedy, who signed for the Toffees in 1982. He went on to become one of the best player’s in Everton’s history, notching 91 goals in 345 appearances, winning eight trophies in a 10-year stint at the club.

Doak would have a tough job on his hands to live up to Sheedy’s legacy at Everton, but he has long been touted to be a real talent with top-class potential, so could prove to be a fantastic long-term signing for the Toffees, if the deal gets done. One to watch.

