Everton are set to return with an improved bid for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling after seeing an opening offer rejected for the talented 19-year-old.

David Moyes is prioritising the signing of a new winger and Everton’s recruitment team have turned their attention to the Saints’ teenager after failing to secure other targets.

TEAMtalk reported on July 31 that Everton had failed to make progress on deals for Lyon’s Malick Fofana, Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo and Como’s Assane Diao, despite making enquiries.

Everton have now turned their attention to Dibling instead, with reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times revealing that the Toffees have seen an opening £27million bid turned down by Southampton.

However, multiple journalists, including the Liverpool Echo’s Joe Thomas, have confirmed that the right-winger remains a player of interest, and we understand Everton are expected to submit another bid in the coming days.

Dibling, who stood out in a relegated Southampton side, notched two goals and one assists in 33 Premier League appearances last term.

Everton view Dibling as a player who can be an asset for the long-term but can also make an immediate impact, filling the void left by Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who departed the club after loans last term.

Southampton placed a mammoth £100million valuation on Dibling earlier in the year in an attempt to put off suitors, with Manchester United and Tottenham among the other sides to have considered him.

However, following their relegation to the Championship the Saints are understood to have eased their demands, with a £40million price tag now in play.

Everton, meanwhile, believe a £35million bid would be enough to sign the England under-21s international, though may need to include add-ons to take the total package higher.

The Toffees are now planning to return with a new offer in the near future after being frustrated in the pursuit of other targets.

Dibling, for his part, is thought to be keen on the move as it would give him the opportunity to play regular football in the Premier League and continue his development.

His Southampton contract expires in 2027 and there has been no indication so far that he would be open to signing an extension on the south coast. Dibling still has a good relationship with the Saints though, and is unlikely to try and force an exit if Everton don’t match the club’s demands.

It remains to be seen whether other Premier League sides will join the race for Dibling, as that could be the biggest threat to Everton not closing the deal.

