Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is eyeing a return to the Premier League, with Everton and West Ham among five Premier League clubs chasing the Brazilian, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old joined Juventus from Aston Villa in a deal worth £42million (€49m / $56m) last summer, but he has failed to replicate his Premier League form in Serie A.

Luiz, who shone at Aston Villa with nine goals and five assists in the 2023/24 season, has endured a challenging spell in Serie A, limited by injuries and under 1,000 minutes of action in 27 appearances last term.

The midfielder is now open to taking on a new challenge and several Premier League sides are interested, with sources indicating that five English clubs have contacted Luiz’s agents.

Juventus are now open to offers, with a £35million (€41m / $47m) fee cited as sufficient to secure a deal. The Italian giants prefer a permanent transfer but may consider a loan with an obligation to buy, as they are keen to get him off the wage bill.

Everton have emerged as frontrunners, but have had full focus on other targets, though that may change in the coming weeks.

Luiz is viewed as a key addition to bolster their midfield under David Moyes, especially with Abdoulaye Doucoure’s departure and Idrissa Gana Gueye turning 36 this year. However, the race remains open, with the Toffees facing serious competition…

West Ham also keen on Douglas Luiz

West Ham, managed by Graham Potter, are also in the race for Luiz, though their initial €10million (£8.6m / $11.5m) loan offer with an option to buy was rebuffed by Juventus.

The Hammers, buoyed by funds from Mohammed Kudus’ sale, remain keen but face competition from three other unnamed Premier League clubs.

Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all been linked amid the speculation.

Luiz is enthusiastic about returning to England, where he previously thrived. While Aston Villa have ruled out a reunion, the midfielder’s preference to join a ‘top club’ could influence negotiations.

With the transfer window nearing its close, Everton appear best positioned, but the race for Luiz’s signature is heating up, promising a thrilling conclusion to this transfer saga.

Douglas Luiz at Juventus: What’s gone wrong?

By Samuel Bannister

Douglas Luiz’s move from Aston Villa to Juventus was the second most expensive signing in Serie A last summer, though it was offset by Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea being traded the other way.

Ironically, Iling-Junior and Barrenechea both spent their first season as Villa players out on loan, and Luiz’s Juventus future quickly went into doubt too.

After a slow integration, Luiz only started three Serie A matches for Juventus in 2024-25, although he was injured for 13 of the ones he missed. His last start was all the way back in January.

In October, within the space of five days, Luiz gave away penalties in consecutive games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Cagliari in Serie A.

His first Juventus boss Thiago Motta attributed some of the Brazilian’s struggles to his physical problems.

“I hope and believe a lot in him. He has been out for a long time,” Motta said in December.

“He certainly doesn’t have the physical level of some of his teammates. He can do everything and has shown he’s a complete midfielder at a high level.”

But despite his wide skillset, Luiz never adapted to Motta’s tactics at Juventus. He wasn’t alone, with fellow midfield signing – and the only addition more expensive than him in the summer – Teun Koopmeiners also failing to convince.

Luiz was not given as much freedom as he had at Aston Villa, where everything ran through him. Suddenly, he had more of a specific role to fulfil and more rigorous instructions, which he didn’t get completely up to speed with.

In January, Motta demanded defensive improvements from Luiz, but still suggested he could play in any of his three midfield roles.

“He is a high-level midfielder who can play in the three positions we use,” Motta said.

“He can score goals and provide the final pass, he has creativity, and he knows how to build up. He can do more defensively, like everyone else. He can cover three positions and have freedom in a context.”

Luiz needs to develop his tactical discipline to succeed in Serie A, but his current fortunes don’t mean he has lost his way, since Juventus struggled to reach high standards as a team last season anyway.

Motta was sacked in March and replaced with Igor Tudor, who will continue as Juventus’ head coach in the new season but has never picked Luiz as a starter.

Before taking the Juventus job, Tudor stuck up for Luiz, claiming as an observer that even Michel Platini took time to settle at Juventus.

However, Luiz has struggled to make up for lost time since they’ve been working together and faces an uncertain future this summer.

