Everton are keen to hold talks with Manchester City over a loan deal for Jack Grealish, but they face competition for his signature, and negotiations are likely to be complex, TEAMtalk understands.

The 29-year-old is likely to leave City this summer, after being left out of their FIFA Club World Cup squad and losing his place in the England camp.

Grealish knows he needs to play consistent minutes to get into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for the 2026 World Cup, and is carefully considering his options.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26 that Everton would be a team to watch should Grealish be made available for loan by City.

Sources have now informed us that Everton are ready to hold talks with City over a loan deal, and his signing would be a big statement from their new owners, The Friedkin Group.

However, the finances would have to suit Everton. Sources have informed me and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that only a loan is possible, and City would have to agree to pay a large portion of his £300,000 per week wage to make it feasible, so there is some negotiating to be done.

City, while open to offloading Grealish, will demand a sizeable loan fee, and Everton face competition from Premier League rivals for the playmaker.

Everton face competition for Jack Grealish

TEAMtalk understands that Grealish is of interest to Newcastle, and they have discussed the possibility of a loan deal internally.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to complete a number of deals in the coming weeks and strengthening out wide is a priority, although more so on the right-hand-side than the left, with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga on the shortlist.

Newcastle are also keen to bring in a new striker to compete with Alexander Isak, with Brighton star Joao Pedro being tracked.

Grealish could play on the left-wing or in attacking midfield for Newcastle, but consistent playing time is not guaranteed due to competition from Anthony Gordon, so that will be a consideration for the City star, although playing in the Champions League does appeal to him.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are another team to watch in the race for Grealish – and not just because of the player’s ties to his former club.

We understand that Villa boss Unai Emery is a big admirer of Grealish and believes he would add valuable creativity and flair to his attacking options.

Grealish could be signed on loan to replace Marcus Rashford on the left-wing, whose future is still uncertain despite Villa having the option to sign him permanently from Manchester United for £40m.

Again, however, Grealish would face competition for minutes for Morgan Rogers, who is a key player for Emery and can play as a left-winger or attacking midfielder.

Napoli are another team to watch for Grealish, as they are looking to sign a new left-winger this summer, though Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho is their top target.

Everton are keen to get ahead of the competition for the City star and developments are expected in the coming days.

Everton’s priorities in attack are a new right-winger and striker, but Moyes doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to sign Grealish, who he feels is a top-level player.

