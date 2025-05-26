Everton have announced that they will not be pursuing permanent deals for four loanees, while they are still in ‘discussions’ to sign Charly Alcaraz permanently from Flamengo.

The Toffees are gearing up for a busy transfer window as David Moyes looks to strengthen in multiple areas, with the backing of new owners The Friedkin Group.

Everton have decided against pursuing permanent deals for Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja, who will all return to their respective parent clubs, it has been confirmed.

“Everton can confirm Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja will return to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire at the end of next month,” Everton wrote in an official statement.

“Meanwhile, the Club is continuing discussions with Charly Alcaraz, who joined the Blues on a loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo in February until the end of the 2024/25 season.”

Everton are understood to have the option to sign Alcaraz permanently from Flamengo for around £15m and are in talks over the structure of the deal. The 22-year-old has notched two goals and three assists since joining in January, scoring the winner in Everton’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

Alcaraz has become a fan favourite at Everton and the expectation remains that he will be joining the club, with the attacking midfielder keen to sign a permanent deal.

Everton quartet’s futures still uncertain

The announcement from Everton comes after it was announced that Abdoulaye Doucoure will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

David Moyes confirmed that the Toffees offered Doucoure a new deal but he had a “better offer” from elsewhere and decided to leave. As previously reported, Alcaraz is viewed internally as Doucoure’s long-term replacement.

It has also been confirmed by Everton that Ashley Young, Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will all be released this summer

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding the futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman, who are also on expiring deals.

As previously reported, Everton are keen to keep Gueye after he has enjoyed another impressive season, and contract discussions are ongoing with his agents.

Club captain Coleman has been promised a place at Everton by Moyes, but it remains to be seen whether that will be as a player or a coach.

Jack Harrison left in limbo as Everton assess winger targets

Harrison is set to return to Leeds United following two seasons on loan with Everton. He contributed just one goal and one assist this season, so it’s no real shock to see Everton decide against pursuing a permanent deal.

Moyes is a fan of the winger due to his work rate but with Everton keen to strengthen in that area this summer, he will now have to look for opportunities elsewhere.

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League but Harrison may not play for them again after he burned his bridges with the club.

His decision to leave Leeds on loan after they were relegated did not go down well with supporters, among other incidents since.

It’s also worth noting that the Whites already have good winger options in Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani, while they are also primed to sign Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon on a permanent deal, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on April 30.

As for Everton, they are admirers of Liverpool’s 19-year-old winger Ben Doak, as TEAMtalk revealed on April 1.

West Brom’s Tom Fellows also remains on the Toffees’ shortlist and there have been murmurs about a potential loan deal for Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who could depart the Etihad this summer in search of consistent playing time.

