Everton ready to meet striker’s big release clause as player’s stance revealed

Everton are willing to match the release clause of striker target Thierno Barry, TEAMtalk can reveal, with the 22-year-old having made his mind up on a potential switch to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton have decided they will enter the market for a new centre-forward this summer. They need a goalscorer who can compete with Beto, while there is also uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future.

Everton have so far been unable to tie the Englishman down to a new contract. His current deal expires on June 30, which means he could soon be free to enter negotiations with other clubs.

It emerged on Tuesday that Everton are ‘tracking’ Villarreal star Barry and fellow striker Nick Woltemade, who currently represents Stuttgart.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Villarreal want Barry’s €40million (£33.7m) exit clause to be paid in full before selling him this summer.

Sources have now provided TEAMtalk with an update, revealing that Everton are happy to meet this price tag.

Plus, in a major boost for Toffees boss David Moyes, Barry is open to leaving Villarreal and testing himself out in the Premier League for the first time with Everton.

Barry, who stands at an imposing 6ft 4in tall, was in good form during the 2024-25 campaign, notching 19 goals in 41 appearances.

Villarreal paid FC Basel €15m (£12.7m) for Barry last summer and are eyeing a big profit when selling him. They are in a strong negotiating position as his contract runs until June 2029.

£33.7m would be a big fee for Everton pay, especially for a young attacker with one season’s experience in a major European league.

Indeed, a transfer at that price would make Barry Everton’s fourth-biggest signing of all time, behind only Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alex Iwobi.

Everton targeting Barry, Woltemade after Delap miss

Although, it must be noted that Everton were willing to pay £30m (€35.6m) for Liam Delap. Moyes’ side pushed hard to land Delap and showed him a convincing project, only for the 22-year-old to prioritise European football by joining Chelsea.

Other Premier League sides are also keen on Barry, but it is Everton who are currently showing the strongest interest in his services.

As previously mentioned, Woltemade is another target man on Everton’s shortlist, and he is even taller than Barry at 6ft 6in.

Bild have claimed the German could be available for a ‘bargain’ fee of €20m (£16.8m) this summer.

But Stuttgart are aiming to brush off potential suitors and keep Woltemade. Their CEO, Alexander Werle, said recently: “Nick will play for us again next season.

“He’s been here for one season, and I think he should be given the chance to play for a few more seasons at VfB. Because it’s fun to play here.”

