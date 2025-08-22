Everton are set to make a final push to sign Tyler Dibling, with the Southampton winger’s heart set on a switch to Merseyside amid interest from two other Premier League sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees’ priority remains to sign a new right-winger before the transfer window slams shut, and their full focus is on the 19-year-old, despite links with other stars.

Everton have had three bids rejected for Dibling so far, the latest of which amounted to £37.5m including add-ons. Southampton, meanwhile, have been holding out for closer to £50m.

However, Everton remain determined to sign the talented teenager, and sources indicate that they are prepared to launch a new proposal to the Saints. Personal terms will NOT be a problem.

Dibling has made clear to those around him that his priority is to join Everton this summer. He wants the move to go through, but remains respectful of Southampton, who want to generate as much money as possible from his sale. Dibling will not wait forever, though, as other Premier League sides begin to show interest.

Tottenham are admirers of the Southampton star, though they are focusing on other targets such as Manchester City’s Savinho and Como’s Nico Paz, for now.

Crystal Palace have also shown some interest as they prepare for the departure of Eberechi Eze, whose imminent move to Arsenal for £67.5m will give Oliver Glasner some more funds to play with.

Everton frontrunners in Tyler Dibling race

TEAMtalk understands that there is confidence among Everton’s recruitment team that Dibling’s signing will be completed, with further talks with Southampton set to take place.

Everton are prioritising a move for Dibling after seeing approaches for the likes of Malick Fofana and Takefusa Kubo fail earlier in the window.

Southampton’s preference would be to keep the England under-21s international but Will Still will not stand in his way should Everton present a suitable proposal.

The Saints want £50m, inclusive of add-ons, for Dibling, but there is a growing belief that a compromise can be reached between clubs.

A Dibling sale would put Southampton in a stronger position to retain other key players, with West Ham keen on signing attacking midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Dibling has made 44 senior appearances to date for Southampton, notching four goals and three assists, and is widely considered to be one of England’s most exciting young talents.

Tyler Dibling to Everton: How the saga has unfolded

By Samuel Bannister

July 25 – Everton’s interest in Dibling is revealed by respected Merseyside football reporter, Paul Joyce.

July 31 – Southampton reject Everton’s first offer of £27m for Dibling – but TEAMtalk quickly learns another bid is to be expected.

August 4 – Everton’s second bid for Dibling, worth £35m up front with £8m in add-ons, is also rejected by Southampton, who value the player at £45m. A third bid is lodged, with some reports claiming it’s worth £37.5m and including a sell-on clause, and others stating a value of £40m plus £5m in add-ons.

August 6 – Dibling is withdrawn from full training by Southampton amid their ongoing talks with Everton.

August 15 – Southampton manager Will Still confirms Dibling has been back in training.

August 17 – Dibling makes his first appearance of the season as a substitute against Ipswich Town in the Championship.

August 22 – TEAMtalk sources reveal Everton are preparing another approach to Southampton for Dibling.

