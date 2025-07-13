Everton could beat a number of rivals to the signing of a top Brazil midfielder, with TEAMtalk revealing that talks have been opened over the signing of Juventus star Douglas Luiz.

As TEAMtalk reported last week, the Merseysiders have been showing strong interest in the former Aston Villa man, and they are looking to get ahead of the competition in order to win the race for Luiz’s signature this summer.

The contact between Everton and Juventus are still in an early stage, but the Toffees are serious about making a move for the 27-year-old.

David Moyes is keen to reinforce his midfield this summer, and Luiz is seen as a good fit due to his Premier League experience and quality on the ball.

Juventus are open to selling Luiz after a difficult first season in Turin, where he played limited minutes due to injuries and form. As we revealed, the Italian club is asking for around €25m, much lower than the €50m paid to Aston Villa last summer.

Other English clubs – as reported – like Fulham and Manchester United, and now also his previous team, Aston Villa, and many others have shown interest – including, most recently, Tottenham. Still, Everton remain one of the most active in negotiations.

Luiz is keen on returning to England, and Everton hope to convince both player and club in the coming weeks.

Latest Everton news: Man Utd eyeing Branthwaite exit clause / Evan Ferguson twist

Manchester United may have missed out on Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, but a report has revealed when the release clause in his new Everton contract becomes active and how much it is worth, setting up a blockbuster move in the near future.

Last summer, United had bids for Branthwaite worth £43m and £50m rejected by Everton. The Red Devils have continued to monitor his situation ever since.

United’s chances of snaring the one-cap England international took a serious hit earlier this month when he penned a new five-year deal with Everton.

But according to the Daily Mail, those fresh terms include an ‘exit clause’ worth ‘more than £70m’ (€81m / $94.5m). Details of when that release clause comes into play have also been revealed.

Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson to allow sister club Roma to sign him, but he could still end up on Merseyside in the future.

