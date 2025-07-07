Everton have made an enquiry for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, who could be on the move again this summer, just one year after joining from Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Brazilian international has been transfer-listed by Juventus after struggling with the Serie A giants last term, and several Premier League sides are keen.

From Luiz’s suitors, Everton appear to be the most serious. The Toffees have asked for detailed information about both his salary and Juventus’ asking price.

We understand that David Moyes’ side views Luiz as a potentially valuable addition due to his Premier League experience. He was superb for Aston Villa, particularly in 2023/24, when he notched nine goals and five assists in 35 league games.

However, the midfielder has failed to replicate that form in Italy and fell out of contention at Juventus last season, starting only three league games.

Juventus, having paid around €50m (£43m / $58.7m) to sign Luiz that summer, are now willing to sell for around HALF that fee, around €25m (£21.5m / $29.3m).

Fulham, Man Utd show interest in Juventus outcast

Everton could face competition from Premier League sides should they choose to move for Luiz, however,

TEAMtalk understands that Fulham have also shown strong interest in Luiz, while Manchester United have made a more cautious enquiry, as he’s not a top priority for the Red Devils.

In Italy, meanwhile, a few clubs have also explored the possibility of signing Luiz, attracted by the more affordable price tag now, compared to a year ago.

Luiz is understood to be open to returning to England, where, as mentioned, he previously enjoyed a solid spell with Aston Villa. The race for him is fully open.

Everton, meanwhile, have agreed a contract extension with midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, which comes as a major boost to Moyes as the 35-year-old is still a vital cog in the squad.

Gueye’s new deal is expected to be announced by Everton imminently.

But the Toffees are still keen to reinforce their midfield options and Luiz is on the shortlist, along with Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, among others.

Douglas Luiz at Juventus: What’s gone wrong?

By Samuel Bannister

Douglas Luiz’s move from Aston Villa to Juventus was the second most expensive signing in Serie A last summer, though it was offset by Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea being traded the other way.

Ironically, Iling-Junior and Barrenechea both spent their first season as Villa players out on loan, and Luiz’s Juventus future quickly went into doubt too.

After a slow integration, Luiz only started three Serie A matches for Juventus in 2024-25, although he was injured for 13 of the ones he missed. His last start was all the way back in January.

In October, within the space of five days, Luiz gave away penalties in consecutive games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Cagliari in Serie A.

His first Juventus boss Thiago Motta attributed some of the Brazilian’s struggles to his physical problems.

“I hope and believe a lot in him. He has been out for a long time,” Motta said in December.

“He certainly doesn’t have the physical level of some of his teammates. He can do everything and has shown he’s a complete midfielder at a high level.”

But despite his wide skillset, Luiz never adapted to Motta’s tactics at Juventus. He wasn’t alone, with fellow midfield signing – and the only addition more expensive than him in the summer – Teun Koopmeiners also failing to convince.

Luiz was not given as much freedom as he had at Aston Villa, where everything ran through him. Suddenly, he had more of a specific role to fulfil and more rigorous instructions, which he didn’t get completely up to speed with.

In January, Motta demanded defensive improvements from Luiz, but still suggested he could play in any of his three midfield roles.

“He is a high-level midfielder who can play in the three positions we use,” Motta said.

“He can score goals and provide the final pass, he has creativity, and he knows how to build up. He can do more defensively, like everyone else. He can cover three positions and have freedom in a context.”

Luiz needs to develop his tactical discipline to succeed in Serie A, but his current fortunes don’t mean he has lost his way, since Juventus struggled to reach high standards as a team last season anyway.

Motta was sacked in March and replaced with Igor Tudor, who will continue as Juventus’ head coach in the new season but has never picked Luiz as a starter.

Before taking the Juventus job, Tudor stuck up for Luiz, claiming as an observer that even Michel Platini took time to settle at Juventus.

However, Luiz has struggled to make up for lost time since they’ve been working together and faces an uncertain future this summer.

