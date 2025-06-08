Everton have emerged as ‘shock contenders’ to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish, who could leave the Etihad to boost his chances of breaking back into the England team, but some financial gymnastics are required for the deal.

The 29-year-old has been left out of the England squad by Thomas Tuchel and needs to play regular first-team football to get into the manager’s thinking.

Man City broke the British transfer record by paying £100m to sign Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021, and he has gone through periods of being a key player for Pep Guardiola.

However, Grealish made just 20 Premier League appearances in 2024/25, notching only one goal. City are now open to the winger leaving, but may have to sanction a loan, as suitors aren’t willing to match his £300,000 per week wages.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26 that Everton would be a team to watch should City make Grealish available for loan.

David Moyes is keen to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and is a long-term admirer of Grealish.

Now, The Daily Mail have reported that Everton are ‘monitoring’ Grealish’s situation and have emerged as ‘shock contenders’ to sign the ex-Villa man.

Everton consider bold Jack Grealish swoop

The Mail’s report states that ‘no talks have taken place’ between Everton and City, but ‘the Merseyside outfit is aware of Grealish’s availability.’

Any deal ‘would likely be in the shape of a loan deal’ in what would be a ‘statement’ from The Toffees’ new owners, The Friedkin Group.

Everton would not pay Grealish’s £300,000 per week wages in full, so City must agree to pay a large portion of his wages as part of the deal.

“He is a really good player and probably the best player in the Premier League at this time,” Moyes said about Grealish in 2021.

“He has done such a big job at that club and is probably the best player in the league right now.”

Of course, a potential move to Everton would also be dependent on Grealish agreeing to the move. It’s also worth noting that England boss Tuchel has hinted that ideally, the winger should be playing regular European football.

“He needs to make himself available by playing,” said Tuchel. “I think it’s one of his key strengths; to go every three days and get better and better with every minute that he has in his legs.

“That’s what is missing, nothing else. I love Jack for his personality and of course his talent. He is a very unique player who can handle big pressure on the field. He is never shy of pressure.”

Everton are prioritising the signing of a new right-winger, and Grealish generally plays on the left, but Moyes would jump at the chance to sign the City outcast should the opportunity come.

