Everton have joined Fulham in the race to sign versatile Mainz full-back Anthony Caci, who is available for a bargain fee this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are set for what could be one of their busiest transfer windows in decades as David Moyes looks to fill the voids left by 10 departing players.

Everton have confirmed the exit of Ashley Young, and this makes signing a new full-back a top priority for the Merseyside club.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Everton have been following Mainz star Caci for weeks and they consider him a serious target for this summer.

As we reported on April 18, Fulham have been monitoring Caci for several months. They held talks with Mainz in the January transfer window to understand the conditions of a possible deal, and they remain interested, still in the mix.

Everton are now primed to rival Fulham for Caci’s signature. The 27-year-old’s contract with Mainz runs until the summer of 2026, and with an extension unlikely, the German club are open to selling him.

TEAMtalk understands that Caci is available for less than €10m (£8.5m) – a bargain fee for a player of his experience, versatility, and quality.

READ MORE: Chelsea join Everton in race for towering 17-goal striker; Approach made

Anthony Caci can cover three positions for Everton

With Young leaving, club captain Seamus Coleman past his prime, and Nathan Patterson failing to impress at Everton, Caci could give Moyes a solid option on the right side of defence.

The Toffees are also keen to strengthen at left-back, with Vitaliy Mykolenko their only natural option in that position as things stand.

Caci’s best position is as a right-back, but he can also play as a left-back, which he did regularly for former club Strasbourg. The Frenchman can also play in a more advanced position in right midfield if required – another area Everton want to strengthen.

Caci made 35 appearances across all competitions for Mainz in 2024/25 and notched one goal and seven assists. He completed 25 crosses for Mainz in the campaign – something that would undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Toffees.

Fulham are equally admirers of Caci’s versatility and creativity, and their interest could pose a problem for Everton. Both clubs must move quickly to seal a deal.

The €10m valuation is viewed as fair by the Premier League clubs, and it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race.

Everton, meanwhile, have also been linked with West Ham right-back Vladimir Coufal, who is available on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk contributor Darren Witcoop revealed on June 11 that Coufal favours a move to Everton to reunite with Moyes, leaving other suitors, of whom Fulham is one, on the back foot.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League player out of contract in the summer, ft. four Man Utd stars

Latest Everton news

🔵 Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker WILL leave as Toffees ramp up replacement hunt

🔵 Everton learn fee to sign towering 19-goal striker as LaLiga side take strong stance – sources

🔵 Exclusive: Everton to open talks with Man City over statement signing; Prem duo threaten deal

Everton QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2015-24