Everton are set to step up their pursuit of a new winger and Tyler Dibling remains a target, along with three exciting alternatives as David Moyes looks to get business done quickly.

The Toffees lost their opening Premier League fixture 1-0 to newly-promoted Leeds United on Monday night – a big reality check as to how far off the team are from being the finished article.

There were glaring deficiencies on the right-hand side for Everton, with attacking midfielder Charly Alcaraz starting on the right-wing and centre-back Jake O’Brien once again filling in at right-back.

Everton manager Moyes has made no secret of the fact that he wants multiple new additions before the window slams shut, despite the Merseyside club making seven new additions so far.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, a new right-winger is a top priority for Everton, and we understand that Southampton star Dibling remains a target.

Everton have had three bids rejected for the 19-year-old so far, the last of which amounted to £37.5million, including add-ons. The Saints have been holding out for a package worth £45million to £50million.

Dibling, meanwhile, is very keen on completing the move to Everton, and the Merseyside club are ready to return for him should Southampton lower their demands. Should that not happen, there are other options on Moyes’ shortlist…

Everton are still keen on Lyon youngster

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 27 that Everton had made an enquiry for highly-rated Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The Toffees then saw a bid worth £31.5million, plus add-ons, rejected for the 20-year-old, and it was our understanding at the time that they were prepared to return with an improved offer.

However, Everton slowed down their pursuit as Fofana wanted to wait and see if any Champions League clubs came in for him before deciding on his next move.

We understand that the talented youngster remains a player of interest, though, and Everton could return for him should they receive encouragement from the player’s side.

Fofana hinted in a recent interview that he would be open to leaving Lyon should a ‘good opportunity’ present itself.

“If I stay at OL? Trick question,” Fofana said when asked about his future. “In football, anything can happen. If I stay, it will be by being happy to stay at Lyon.

“That’s it, we’ll see. It’s not that I want to leave, but if we have a good opportunity, we’ll see.”

As we have previously reported, Liverpool are also admirers of Fofana, though they are yet to make any concrete moves for the Lyon star.

Leicester, Chelsea stars also on Everton’s radar

As called by reliable journalist Alan Myers, Leicester City star Abdul Fatawu is another player of interest for Everton.

Fatawu notched six goals and 13 assists in 40 Championship appearances in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Foxes star saw his 2024/25 Premier League campaign disrupted by an ACL injury, but he remains highly rated by the Toffees.

He has now returned to full fitness, having started both of Leicester’s Championship fixtures so far this term.

We understand, however, that Leicester are extremely reluctant to sell Fatawu, especially as they are at risk of losing another key player, Bilal El Khannouss, to Crystal Palace, as reported by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones.

Meanwhile, we exclusively revealed on August 11 that Chelsea’s 19-year-old winger Tyrique George is also on Everton’s list.

The Toffees scouted George on multiple occasions last season and are admirers of his quality and potential.

Goerge is open to leaving Chelsea either permanently or on loan this summer in pursuit of more playing time. Everton are yet to make any formal approach for the youngster, but he is one to watch as the transfer window nears its end.

Everton are also pushing strengthen at right-back and in midfield over the next two weeks. It will be a busy period for the club’s new recruitment team.

