Everton are set for a busy end to the transfer window as David Moyes looks to strengthen further, but three Toffees stars could also depart before Monday’s deadline, TEAMtalk understands.

Everton have made some exciting additions this summer, including Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling, Thierno Barry, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, among others, but their business is not yet done.

Moyes is keen to add a defensive midfielder and a right-back, while there is also a chance of Everton signing another new striker before the window closes.

Several stars are also in the frame to leave. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on August 26 that Rangers are interested in Everton’s 21-year-old forward Youssef Chermiti.

Talks with Everton have now progressed, and we can confirm that Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Chermiti, with an option to buy clause under discussion.

Chermiti joined Everton from Sporting CP in 2023 in a deal worth £15m. He is considered to be a top prospect, but injuries and competition for a spot in the starting XI has limited his game time.

The Portuguese under-21s international has made 24 senior appearances for Everton – largely cameos off the bench – and a switch to Rangers could be the perfect opportunity for him to get some vital experience.

LaLiga club have agreement in principle to sign Everton star

Meanwhile, Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to sign Everton right-back Nathan Patterson on a season-long loan.

However, the 23-year-old Scotsman’s potential move to the LaLiga side depends on a few different factors.

As mentioned, Everton are keen to add a new right-back before the window closes and they will only allow Patterson to leave should they line up an addition in that position.

From Sevilla’s side, they must first sell their right-back Juanlu Sanchez, before bringing Patterson in.

As TEAMtalk reported on August 3, Everton are interested in Juanlu. However, Italian champions Napoli are currently leading the race for the 22-year-old.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops as there is no doubt that Everton are keen to bring in cover at right-back, with Moyes keen to add a new option to his backline.

Patterson largely failed to make an impact in pre-season for the Toffees and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club so far this season.

Everton face big Harrison Armstrong decision

The future of Everton’s 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong is also under discussion, with the Toffees considering sanctioning a loan move, after he performed extremely well in a stint with Derby County last term.

Armstrong played the full 90 minutes of Everton’s 2-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, providing two assists and picking up the Player of the Match Award.

As TEAMtalk reported back on July 21, over 10 Championship clubs are interested in signing Armstrong on loan – and that remains the case.

Reports today have suggested that Preston North End are closing in on a loan deal for Armstrong, but sources have informed us that nothing is advanced with the Lancashire side yet, though they are one of the clubs interested.

Everton value Armstrong highly, and believe he will become a big player for the first team in the future.

We understand that the Toffees are reluctant to sanction a loan until after they have lined up a new midfield signing.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Moyes admitted that a decision must be made on Armstrong’s future, soon.

“A loan is there if we want it for him. He played really well in midweek. He showed he’s got the potential to be a future Everton player, that’s for sure.

“So we’ve got a decision if we think we are going to give him enough games between now and January.

“You have to remember in January we’ve got the Africa Cup of Nations, and we’ll lose players to that, so we’ve got that in our thought process.

“So from that point of view we’re looking at Harrison to see if we can give him more game time now and keep him with us, so that’s something we’re looking at.

“But we were really pleased with how he played. He’s coming on and he’s looking a very good future Everton player.”

