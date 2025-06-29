Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has announced that he will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract on June 30, and the Toffees are set to intensify their pursuit of his potential replacement.

The 28-year-old England international joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 for £1.5m, and leaves as their third-highest Premier League goal scorer.

Calvert-Lewin’s time with Everton has been marred by injuries, but he made some crucial contributions during his nine-year stint, none more so than his winning goal against Crystal Palace in the penultimate match of the 2021/22 season, which confirmed that the club would not be relegated.

“After nine remarkable years at this club, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision – together with my family – to begin a new chapter in my career. This isn’t something I chose lightly. Everton has been my home since I was 19 years old,” Calvert-Lewin posted on social media.

“It’s the place that saw potential in me, challenged me to grow, and shaped me both as a footballer and as a man.

“I want to express my gratitude to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with over the years, and to my teammates who have become lifelong friends.

“Above all, I want to speak to you, the fans. Your passion is the beating heart of this club. Whether times were good or tough. Your unwavering support never faltered.

“Celebrating goals at Goodison Park, feeling that roar, is an experience I’ll carry with me forever.

“The choice to move on was not simply about me – it was a decision my family and I spent a long time considering together. We believe it is the right moment to seek a new challenge and continue growing, but that doesn’t lessen the bond I’ll always have with Everton.

“I’m deeply proud if what we’ve shared, fighting for this club when it mattered most, scoring big goals in crucial moments, wearing the shirt with commitment and pride.

“My hope is that I leave with your respect, knowing I always sought to uphold the values of this great club. Thank you for everything. From my very first day, I always knew what it meant to play for Everton. Up the Toffees.”

Everton want Thierno Barry to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin – sources

Calvert-Lewin will be available to sign on a free transfer from July 1, and there will be no shortage of interest in his signature.

Recent reports have named Leeds United as suitors for the centre-forward, though TEAMtalk sources have not confirmed whether this is genuine.

Newcastle United showed interest in Calvert-Lewin last summer and he was willing to move to Tyneside, but it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe’s side will come in for him again.

As for Everton, their full focus now will be on signing a new striker to replace Calvert-Lewin, and as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Villarreal star Thierno Barry figures highly on their shortlist.

The French U-21s international notched 19 goals across all competitions for Villarreal last season. Everton are big admirers and have already begun talks over his potential signing.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 4 that Villarreal are desperate to keep Barry and will only sell him if someone matches, or pays close to, his €40m (£34.2m / $46.9m) release clause.

Our report has now been backed up by Villarreal’s sporting director Fernando Roig Nogueroles, who said in a recent interview: “We want the player, and if he were to leave, it would have to be, if not for the release clause, something very close to it. If not, he won’t leave.”

“In the end, it seems there’s a shortage of forwards, and now we’ve been selling our centre forward for two years, and now it seems there’s interest.

“But at the moment, we have no proof of that, and we’re counting on Barry for next season.”

Despite Nogueroles’ “no proof” claim, TEAMtalk has been told by multiple sources that Everton are in talks with Villarreal over Barry, and those negotiations are set to ramp up in the coming days.

