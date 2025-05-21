Abdoulaye Doucoure has confirmed that he will be leaving Everton when his contract expires on June 30, and a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia is on the cards, TEAMtalk understands.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been a vital player for the Toffees in a difficult period, most notably scoring the winner against Bournemouth in 2022/23 to save the club from relegation.

If Doucoure hadn’t netted that wonderful, crucial goal, Everton may not be in the exciting position they are now, with new owners and a move to the state-of-the-art Hill Dickinson Stadium beckoning.

The Mali international confirmed that he will be leaving Everton this summer on Tuesday, and manager David Moyes has wished him well for whatever comes next.

ONCE A BLUE , ALWAYS A BLUE 💙 pic.twitter.com/YaBncexTZ3 — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) May 20, 2025

“Doucs has been an influential player throughout his time at the Club, including since I returned as manager, and Evertonians will always be grateful for his dedication and crucial goals,” Moyes told the official Everton website.

“Everyone at Everton thanks Doucs for his service and wishes him all the best for the future.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Doucoure is open to a move to Saudi Arabia – if the wage on offer matches his demands.

Doucoure has interest from Saudi, UAE – sources

We understand that Doucoure would consider a move to Saudi if a club agreed to pay him a wage of £8m per year, which works out at around £160,000 per week.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 18 that Doucoure has concrete interest from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Al-Ettifaq, Al-Qadsiah, NEOM FC and Shabab Al-Ahli are all interested in him.

The former Watford man also has options in Turkey and Germany.

Recent reports have also linked Leeds United with a move for Doucoure. The Whites are set for a busy window as they prepare for Premier League football next season. However, they are unlikely to be able to match the wages on offer from the Middle East, so could be priced out.

As for Everton, they are looking to strengthen in multiple positions this summer, including in midfield.

The Toffees have already signed a potential replacement for Doucoure in Charly Alcaraz, who joined on loan from Flamengo last winter.

Everton have the option to sign Alcaraz permanently for around £15m and according to journalist Vene Casagrande (via Sport Witness), the attacking midfielder’s agent is set to fly to England this week to try and solve his client’s future.

IN FOCUS: Doucoure’s 2024/25 season with Everton