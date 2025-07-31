Everton are increasingly frustrated in their pursuit of a new winger, despite making moves for exciting targets such as Lyon’s Malick Fofana, among others, though they remain hopeful of signing Jack Grealish.

David Moyes is prioritising the signing of a new wide man with the quality to slot straight into his starting XI, following the exits of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who returned to their parent clubs following loans last term.

Everton have seen a £31.5million bid, plus add-ons, for Fofana rejected by Lyon. The 20-year-old is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Ligue 1, and has attracted interest from top sides such as Liverpool, though the Reds are yet to make any formal offer.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 27 that Everton haven’t given up on signing Fofana and may return with a new, improved bid – and our report has since been backed up by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, the youngster is biding his time as his preference is to join a side playing in the Champions League, so if the saga drags on much longer and he doesn’t agree on personal terms, the Toffees will be forced to move on.

TEAMtalk also reported on July 21 that Everton had made an enquiry for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo – another player who has been tracked by top European sides.

Everton have considered a bid for Kubo, but after club-to-club talks with Sociedad, sources suggest that a deal for the Japanese international will be difficult. We understand that so far, Sociedad have refused to sell for nothing less than Kubo’s €60million (£51.9m / $68.7m) and although Everton have the financial capacity to match that clause, they are reluctant to do so.

READ MORE 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

David Moyes: “I know time is running out”

Romano revealed in an update on July 29 that Everton have also made an enquiry for Como winger Assane Diao, who has performed very well for the Italian club since joining from Real Betis in January.

However, sources close to the situation have told TEAMtalk that Como have taken a firm ‘not for sale’ stance on the 19-year-old, amid the interest from Everton, and also Nottingham Forest.

While no specific figure has been disclosed, we have been told that only a ‘monster offer’ would convince Como to sell Diao this summer.

Therefore, Everton may find themselves in another situation where they have to walk away from potential deal for a top target. The one positive for supporters is that the Toffees are being ambitious, and they have a manager who knows the importance of getting transfers done as soon as possible.

Moyes has been open with supporters, venting his frustrations about Everton’s transfer business in multiple interviews, during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“We keep trying to get the best players we can, we want to challenge ourselves to get good players if possible, we’re trying to do that, but we’re finding it quite difficult at the moment.

“I’m telling it straight at the moment. We want to get it done, we’re desperate to get things moving on. I know time is running out. Since the last game of the season, we’ve had over nine weeks.

“We’ve got to start getting moving on because it will not be long until we start getting close to the end of the window.”

Everton retain hope of Jack Grealish deal

While the signings of Fofana, Kubo and Diao are proving difficult for Everton, one deal they do have genuine hope for is the signing of Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

The 29-year-old, who was left out of Man City’s recent FIFA Club World Cup squad, is undoubtedly a top player on his day, and can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder – three areas Everton want to strengthen in.

Grealish is likely to depart the Etihad this summer after falling down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order. Man City’s preference is to sell, but his £300,000 per week wages make a permanent deal very difficult for suitors.

Everton, meanwhile, are very keen to sign the England international on a loan deal, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on May 26 and are willing to pay a substantial loan fee to bring him in.

This could be a deal that drags on until the final few weeks of the window, however, as City are waiting to see if any club tries to sign Grealish on a permanent transfer.

The player is open to discussing a potential move to Everton, and has been made aware of the interest, though no formal negotiations have taken place yet.

Grealish has a good relationship with Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and this, along with the fact that he wouldn’t have to relocate to join the Toffees, could give them the upper hand in the race if City decide to accept a loan deal.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Man Utd list new striker target; Liverpool crushed in Isak chase

Everton transfer QUIZ: Higher or lower?