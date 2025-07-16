Everton boss David Moyes has enquired about a reunion with West Ham’s Tomas Soucek as he steps up his search for new signings, TEAMtalk understands.

Moyes is a big fan of the Czech Republic international midfielder and is keen to add fresh attacking impetus and goal threat to his squad this summer

Everton have sealed the signings of Villarreal striker Thierno Barry and Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers, joining for £27million and £4million respectively, after a permanent deal was agreed for Charly Alcaraz earlier in the window.

Moyes is now exploring other options with Soucek, a fan’s favourite at West Ham, on his shortlist of targets.

West Ham are in no hurry to sell Soucek. He joined from Slavia Prague in 2019, and has two years left on his contract, but they will consider an offer should an approach be made.

TEAMtalk understands that a bid from Everton is now believed to be IMMINENT. A £12m offer is in the pipeline – a figure that should meet West Ham’s valuation.

Soucek has notched 41 goals and 13 assists for West Ham in 245 appearances to date, and we can reveal the player’s stance on his next move, if he leaves the Hammers…

Tomas Soucek stance on Everton switch revealed

Soucek’s close friend Vladimir Coufal, who has been looked at by Everton as a free transfer recruit, has left West Ham, and that could sway his thinking.

No deal for Soucek is believed to be close at this stage, but the wheels are in motion with Moyes looking for a replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is now a free agent, in the engine room.

Moyes is keen to reduce the age of his squad, and although Soucek is aged 30, he remains a target ahead of the club’s move to Bramley-Moore Dock.

Leeds United have explored a deal but TEAMtalk understands that Soucek’s preference is clear – he only wants to link back up with Moyes at this stage.

The Scot has a history of calling upon physical midfielders, having enjoyed success with the likes of Tim Cahill and Marouane Fellaini in advanced roles during his first spell on Merseyside.

West Brom star Tom Fellows is on Everton’s radar, as TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson revealed back in February, with a new right-winger a priority for the club.

The Merseysiders are also planning to sign a new left-back. Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell has been offered to Everton, but that appears to have not got off the ground.

