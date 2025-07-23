Everton are ‘pushing hard’ to secure the signing of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Toffees preparing to launch a firm bid for the Japanese winger in the near future.

David Moyes is prioritising the signing of a new right-winger following the departures of loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who returned to parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli, respectively.

Everton have made three new signings so far, paying around £12million for midfielder Charly Alcaraz, £27million for striker Thierno Barry and £4million for goalkeeper Mark Travers.

However, Moyes has been open about the fact that he wants several more additions before the start of the Premier League season, and now a right-winger is next on the Toffees’ to-do list.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 21 that Everton had made initial contact with Real Sociedad over a move for Kubo, and now the Merseyside club are set to accelerate their pursuit.

We understand that Everton are preparing to launch a bid for the Japanese international, and Sociedad will reluctantly consider offers in the €40million (£34.6m / $46.7m) range.

Kubo also has interest from the Bundesliga and LaLiga, but he is keen on a move to the Premier League and that puts Everton in an advantageous position, and though other English clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation, it is the Toffees who are currently in pole position to secure the high-profile deal.

READ MORE 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Takefusa Kubo developments expected next week

We can confirm that Everton have already sounded out Kubo’s agents as well as Sociedad, and now believe they are in a strong position to get the transfer done.

Sociedad, however, are highly unlikely to agree to a sale until after their pre-season tour of Japan is finished. Their final fixture in Japan is on Friday (July 25), so concrete developments regarding Kubo’s future are expected next week.

Reports vary over how much the LaLiga side would be willing to sell Kubo for, but TEAMtalk understands that a bid of €40million could be enough.

Another factor to consider is that Kubo’s former club Real Madrid inserted a 50 per cent sell-on clause into Kubo’s contract when selling him to Sociedad in 2022, for a fee of around €6.5million (£5.6m/$7.6m).

Kubo also has a release clause set at €60million (£51.9m / $70m), though Sociedad are not expected to demand that much for the winger.

Everton, meanwhile, still have West Brom winger Tom Fellows on their radar, who featured for England under-21s at the recent European Championships.

Fellows is still under consideration and a move from Everton can’t be ruled out, but Kubo is viewed as an option that would immediately improve Moyes’ starting XI. TEAMtalk first revealed Everton’s interest in Fellows back on February 4.

As we have also previously reported, Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson has also been considered by Everton, but Brentford are in the driving seat, after having a first bid of £35million (including add-ons) rejected.

RANKED 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Mbeumo shoots into top 3

DON’T MISS 🔵 Top 10 most expensive Everton signings of all time after Thierno Barry arrival

IN FOCUS: Takefusa Kubo vs Jack Harrison, 2024/25