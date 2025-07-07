Everton are set to sign a new right-winger this summer, and Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has emerged as a target for David Moyes’ side, among others, TEAMtalk understands.

The Toffees are expected to announce the signing of Villarreal striker Thierno Barry in the coming days, who’ll be their second signing of the window after Charly Alcaraz.

A new right-winger is a top priority for Moyes as he looks to fill the void left by Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who have returned to their parent clubs following loans with Everton last season.

Reliable Everton outlet A View from the Bullens has reported that Everton have tracked Sociedad star Kubo, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed the interest in the winger is genuine.

The 24-year-old Japan international would represent a statement addition for the Toffees, with the former Real Madrid man notching seven goals and four assists across all competitions last term.

Sociedad value Kubo in the region of £30m, and Everton are willing to spend a significant portion of their summer budget on the right profile of player who can come in and enhance the right side of Moyes’ attack.

Kubo is a player to keep an eye on, and while we can confirm nothing is advanced with regards to a transfer just yet, there are also other eye-catching names in the frame for the Toffees…

Everton pushing for new winger signing

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 25 that Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson is another player being considered by Everton, and he remains on the shortlist.

The 21-year-old scored three goals and made two assists in the Premier League for a poor Ipswich side last term and impressed for England in the U21s European Championships.

The expectation is that Hutchinson will leave Portman Road following the Tractor Boys’ relegation and £25m to £30m could be enough to secure his signing.

As per Fletcher’s previous report, Everton are not alone in the race, with West Ham United and Brentford also keeping tabs on the youngster’s situation.

Another name in the frame is West Brom’s 21-year-old winger Tom Fellows – another who featured for England U21s in the Euros. TEAMtalk revealed back on February 4 that Everton are considering a move for Fellows this summer and that is still the case.

There have also been murmurs that Everton could try and sign Jack Harrison permanently this summer, following two seasons on loan with the club, and it is true that Moyes appreciates him for his work rate and attitude in training.

Leeds have made it clear to Harrison that he has no future at the club and the 28-year-old is very keen on re-joining the Toffees. A cut-price deal paid in instalments is a possibility but again, no final decision has been made, and he would likely be signed as a squad player rather than as a starter.

Everton are set for a very busy few weeks in the transfer window and they plan to bring in at least one new right-winger.

