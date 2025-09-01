Everton are in talks to sign Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl in a dramatic deadline day deal, while David Moyes is also keen to strengthen in defence before the window slams shut.

The Toffees have brought in some exciting additions this summer, signing the likes of Jack Grealish (loan), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyler Dibling, and Thierno Barry, to name a few.

However, TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Moyes wants another new midfielder through the door, and now talks are underway to bring Rohl to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old, who generally plays as an attacking midfielder. He is well-rated in Germany, having made 63 appearances for Freiburg to date, and performing well for the German under-21s side in the European Championships over the summer.

Everton have reignited their interest in Rohl after failing to sign West Ham United star Tomas Soucek, who the Hammers are determined to keep.

It is understood that the Toffees are in club-to-club talks over a deal worth around €20million (£17.3m / $23.4m). The deal could also be a loan, with an obligation to buy included. As Paddy Boyland of The Athletic has reported Everton face a race against time to get a deal done. Rohl is currently in Liverpool to hold negotiations over personal terms before completing the potential move.

If Everton sign Rohl, the deal could have big ramifications for one of their most exciting youngsters…

Preston North End lead race for Everton star

TEAMtalk has long reported that Everton’s 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong is a target for multiple Championship sides, who are keen to sign him on loan.

Armstrong played the full 90 minutes of Everton’s 2-0 win over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup last week, providing two assists and picking up the Player of the Match Award.

Preston North End have held talks with Everton over a potential loan deal for Armstrong and are in a good position to win the race.

Despite claims to the contrary, Everton have not yet accepted a loan proposal from PNE for Armstrong, though talks between clubs are progressing.

Sources indicate that Everton will only allow Armstrong to leave should they complete a midfield signing before the deadline.

Derby County also retain interest in Armstrong, after the youngster enjoyed a successful loan with them last season.

It is also understood that Everton are keen to include a break clause in any Armstrong loan deal – giving them the option to recall him in January, without paying a fee, to provide cover when Idrissa Gana Gueye jets off to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Toffees striker Youssef Chermiti is set to complete a permanent transfer to Rangers, in a deal worth up to £10m, including add-ons.

Tyler Onyango is also set to join Stockport County on a season-long loan, as journalist Alan Myers called.

Everton eye late defensive additions

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported on August 21, Everton hold interest in Manchester City defender Nathan Ake, who can play as a centre-back or left-back.

A loan deal is off the table for Everton due to Jack Grealish already joining from the Cityzens on a temporary deal, so Ake’s move to Merseyside would need to be a permanent one.

But perhaps the most glaring area of need for Moyes at this stage is at right-back, and we can confirm that work is ongoing behind the scenes to address this.

As reported on August 10, Everton hold interest in Norwich City’s 21-year-old right-back Kellen Fisher.

However, it’s thought that the Toffees are looking at more experienced options, too, and more developments are expected in the coming hours.

