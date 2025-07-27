Everton have received a blow as they look to agree the statement signing of Lyon winger Malick Fofana, per reports, after seeing an opening bid rejected by the French club.

David Moyes is prioritising the signing of a new winger this summer after last season’s loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom returned to their parent clubs, leaving a void in the Toffees’ squad.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 27 that Everton had made an enquiry for Fofana, 20, though they would face major competition if they decided to move, with Liverpool among his other suitors.

Fabrizio Romano then broke the news on Saturday (July 26) that Everton are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Fofana, and are in ‘discussions’ with the player’s agents over personal terms. They are also closing in on the signing of Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou, who will undergo a medical in the near future.

Everton have also seen a bid of £31.5million, plus add-ons, for Fofana rejected by Lyon, per reliable source @ElBobble on X, and we understand that the Merseyside club are prepared to return with a new, improved offer.

However, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Everton have a challenge in trying to convince Fofana to join, amid competition from Champions League clubs.

“Malick Fofana’s has other plans than joining Everton Football Club,” Tavolieri posted on X. “As told yesterday, the Belgian Red Devil knows some teams playing Champions League that are waiting to make room in the squad are interested in him.”

Lyon demands for Malick Fofana revealed

TEAMtalk understands that Everton remain in talks with Fofana’s representatives and haven’t given up on a deal for the talented youngster.

The winger, who generally plays on the left flank, notching 11 goals and six assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last term.

While there is work to do to convince Fofana, a move to Hill Dickinson Stadium is still possible. Of course, however, Everton also need to agree a fee with Lyon.

Reliable journalist Alan Myers revealed yesterday that Lyon are ‘looking for around €45million (£39.3m / $52.9m) plus €5million (£4.4m / £5.9m) in add-ons’ for Fofana.

Depending on the add-ons offered by Everton in their first, rejected bid, they seem to be about £10million short of Lyon’s valuation.

Whether Everton are willing to go that high remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Everton are looking to make a statement addition in the winger position.

More developments regarding Fofana’s future are expected in the coming days, though Romano’s claim over an Everton deal being ‘advanced’ seems to have been premature.

