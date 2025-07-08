Everton set to complete the signing of Villarreal striker Thierno Barry, who is heading to Merseyside to iron out the final details of the transfer and undergo a medical – and we have taken a detailed look at what he will bring to David Moyes’ side.

The Toffees have parted ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is now a free agent, and David Moyes’ side have identified 22-year-old Barry as his replacement.

Journalist for The Athletic, Paddy Boyland, has revealed that Barry is ‘travelling to Merseyside as Everton look to complete a move for the Villarreal striker.’

The forward has been on holiday in Miami after playing for France in the U21 European Championships, but has now been ‘given permission to travel to England to undergo a medical’.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 4 that Villarreal ideally want to keep Barry and were therefore demanding close to his €40m (£34.5m / $47m) release clause for a deal.

Per Boyland’s report, the fee is ‘expected to be an initial €32m (£27.6m / $37.6m), plus bonuses.’ It’s not yet clear what the bonuses amount to. They will take the overall fee closer to the clause, but the feeling is that Everton have negotiated well to bring the price down.

Barring any last-minute twists, Barry will become Everton’s second addition of the summer, following the signing of Charly Alcaraz on a permanent deal after his loan from Flamengo last term.

Barry will compete with Beto for a spot in the Everton starting XI. If Everton are able to sign another striker on top of him, that could allow them to loan out young forward Youssef Chermiti, who is wanted by Stoke City and other Championship sides.

Barry, who stands at a towering 6ft 5, joined Villarreal from FC Basel for €14m (£12m / $16.3m) last summer and notched 19 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for the LaLiga side.

Everton scouted the youngster extensively last season, among forward targets such as Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, and Moyes then signed off on the move for Barry.

Other Premier League sides have shown interest in the Villarreal star but as we have consistently reported over the past month, Barry is keen on joining the Toffees.

The initial £27.6m fee is in a similar ballpark to what Everton paid to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea in 2014 and supporters will hope he can have a similar level of success on Merseyside as the Belgian did.

Thierno Barry: What will Everton’s new striker bring?

By Samuel Bannister

Barry was born in Lyon and has already played in four different countries, with Everton’s imminent signing set to bring him to a fifth.

Most recently, he was playing in Spain for Villarreal, where he scored 11 goals from 35 LaLiga games last season.

Towering in at 6ft 5in tall – three inches taller than the striker Everton have just bid farewell to, Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Barry leads the line with aerial presence.

But he’s also good with the ball at his feet and displays good movement on and off the ball. He’s a target man, but a striker who can get involved, not afraid to drift wide if it can lead to him getting a better shooting angle by the end of a move.

In the 2024-25 LaLiga season, Barry averaged 3.84 aerials won per 90 minutes, 4.88 touches in the attacking penalty area and 1.7 progressive carries.

There are areas of his game to work on, including over-retention of the ball and decision making. But should he adapt to the Premier League, he could be an exciting new element to Everton’s attack.

IN FOCUS: Thierno Barry vs Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24/25