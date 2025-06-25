Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson is attracting significant interest from Premier League clubs Everton, Brentford, and West Ham, with the 21-year-old winger likely to depart Portman Road, TEAMtalk understands.

Following Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, the talented attacker has emerged as a prime target for clubs looking to bolster their squads with young, dynamic talent.

Hutchinson, who joined Ipswich from Chelsea in June 2024 for a club-record fee of £20 million (potentially rising to £22.5 million with add-ons), made an immediate impact in the top flight.

Despite Ipswich’s struggles, the Jamaican international scored three goals in the 2024-25 season, showcasing his pace, flair, and ability to influence games. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with his current contract, running until 2029, doing little to deter suitors.

While no definitive asking price has been confirmed, sources suggest Ipswich would demand around £25 million for Hutchinson.

This valuation aligns with the values that interested parties have placed on him. However, there is a relegation release clause that is close to £30 million.

Given his age, proven Premier League ability, and potential for growth, the figure reflects Ipswich’s intent to maximize their return on a player who could thrive at a higher level.

Prem trio keen on Omari Hutchinson

Everton are prioritising the signing of a new right-winger this summer. David Moyes and his recruitment team are looking at several targets as they look to fill the void left by loanees Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, who are set to return to their parent clubs.

Sources indicate that Everton view Hutchinson as a versatile option to add creativity to their attack. He is on the shortlist along with the likes of West Brom’s Tom Fellows and Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, as TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson has reported.

The Toffees have also scouted PSV Eindhoven right-winger Johan Bakayoko, who is reportedly available for an affordable fee due to his contract expiring in 12 months’ time, but they face competition for his signature.

Everton also hold interest in Juventus winger Timothy Weah, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti confirmed on June 20.

Brentford, known for their shrewd recruitment, view Hutchinson as a long-term investment to complement their forward line. He could be brought in to replace Bryan Mbeumo, who remains of serious interest to Manchester United.

West Ham, meanwhile, are keen to bolster their wide options, with Hutchinson shortlisted and approved by Graham Potter, TEAMtalk understands.

As the summer transfer window heats up, Hutchinson’s future remains one to watch. Ipswich, now preparing for the Championship, may struggle to retain their star man, but any deal will hinge on meeting their £25 million valuation.

