Everton are in talks with Villarreal over the signing of talented striker Thierno Barry, amid speculation over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future on Merseyside.

David Moyes’ side are prioritising the signing of at least one new centre-forward as they prepare for the likely departure of Calvert-Lewin, whose contract expires on June 30.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Barry, 22, is admired by Everton, and now they are taking formal steps towards his signing.

The French Under-21 international could compete with Beto for a spot in Moyes’ starting XI. His signing could also allow Everton to loan out young forward Youssef Chermiti, who is wanted by Stoke City and other Championship sides.

The Athletic’s Paddy Boyland was the first to reveal that Everton had tracked Barry, and the reliable journalist has now dropped an update on the situation.

“Everton are continuing talks with Villarreal over Thierno Barry. Agreement yet to be reached,” Boyland posted on X. “Everton want to pay a lower amount than 40m euros buyout.”

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on June 4 that Villarreal want to keep Barry, and are therefore demanding his €40m (£34.1m / $46.5m) release clause in full. Everton, meanwhile, are trying to drive down that price, and more developments are expected in the coming days.

Everton pushing to sign 6ft5 LaLiga striker

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton are indeed in talks with Villarreal, and Moyes’ side are growing in confidence of striking an agreement.

The Toffees have been buoyed by the fact that Barry is very interested in completing the switch to Hill Dickinson Stadium, as he wants to test himself in the Premier League.

The youngster, who stands at a towering 6ft5, joined Villarreal from FC Basel for €14m (£12m / $16.3m) last summer and has notched 19 goals and four assists in 41 appearances for the LaLiga side.

Barry played a crucial role in Villarreal sealing qualification for the Champions League and sources in Spain have made clear that the club want to keep him.

However, with the player’s heart set on joining a Premier League move and negotiations underway, Villarreal are now at serious risk of losing their talisman.

It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees’ are able to negotiate a lower price, or Villarreal stand firm and accept nothing less than Barry’s €40m clause.

