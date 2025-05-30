Everton have agreed a new three-year contract with promising winger Isaac Heath, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, and we can also share the Toffees’ plans for exciting youngster Harrison Armstrong.

Heath, 20, enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 season and was handed the Under-21s Player of the Season award for his efforts, and now he’s ready to take the next step in his career.

The winger, who has played on both flanks and also in midfield for the U21s, has trained with Everton’s first team regularly and was named on the first-team bench on four occasions in the recently completed season.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have agreed terms with Heath on a three-year deal and the plan for next season is to send him out on loan.

Heath is open to loan moves to the lower English divisions, likely League One or League Two. The Scottish Championship is also an option, or abroad.

Everton are expected to officially confirm Heath’s new deal in the coming days. His current contract expires next month, but he has now committed his future to the Toffees.

There are also decisions to be made on senior players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman, and Michael Keane, who are all out of contract next month, while Idrissa Gana Gueye’s extension with Everton is also set to be announced imminently.

READ MORE: Everton to seal brilliant double deal imminently and turn to 17-goal striker after Delap blow

Harrison Armstrong in line for Everton first-team run

Everton’s 18-year-old midfielder Armstrong is considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in the Merseyside club’s youth ranks.

Armstrong penned a new Everton contract in February, which runs until 2028, and looks set to have a very bright future ahead with the Toffees.

He spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan with Derby County and played a key role in helping them avoid relegation from the Championship.

Armstrong made 15 appearances for the Rams, starting their last 12 Championship fixtures of the season and scoring one goal in the process.

Derby picked up a crucial 21 points in the matches Armstrong started, highlighting his importance to the team.

TEAMtalk understands that Derby would love to sign Armstrong on loan again for the 2025/26 season – but Armstrong and Everton have other plans.

Instead, Armstrong intends to stay with Everton next term and fight for a place in the first team. David Moyes and the Everton staff are huge admirers of Armstrong and believe he is a talent with top-class potential.

Both Heath and Armstrong are expected to be part of the Toffees’ first-team squad for the pre-season Premier League Summer Series in the United states.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Everton signings as Marco Silva transfer coup tops list

Everton QUIZ: Biggest sales, 2018-24