Everton battling West Ham for FREE signing of 18-goal midfielder – report

Everton and West Ham are both reportedly battling to sign Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who notched an impressive 18 goals in the Championship this season.

The 29-year-old played a crucial role in helping Burnley seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, but his contract situation has put David Moyes’ and Graham Potter’s sides on red alert.

Everton have already agreed a deal to sign attacking midfielder Charly Alcaraz permanently for around £12m after he impressed on loan from Flamengo, but reportedly want more reinforcements in that area.

Brownhill’s contract with Burnley expires on June 30, so if he doesn’t sign an extension before then, he will be available on a free transfer.

According to Claret & Hugh, Everton are set to ‘battle it out’ with West Ham for Brownhill.

Burnley are ‘keen’ to tie the former Manchester United youth player down to a new contract, but ‘their attempts to sign Jordan James from Rennes for £12 million as a potential replacement would suggest they’re not confident of succeeding.’

The situation has put the two Premier League clubs on alert as they look to seal a bargain signing. Everton’s interest ‘comes as no surprise’ as Moyes ‘chased Brownhill during his time at West Ham.’

Everton and West Ham alert to bargain signing opportunity

Everton are looking to strengthen all over the pitch and sources can confirm that the addition of a new midfielder is on the to-do list of new owners The Friedkin Group.

The fact that Brownhill can play as an attacking, central or defensive midfielder will no doubt appeal to the Toffees.

Moyes, meanwhile, has a history of taking punts on players from the Championship, as evidenced by the signings of Tim Cahill at Everton and Jarrod Bowen at West Ham.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have very little to spend if they don’t first sell players due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation, per reports.

Players available on free transfers are therefore on Potter’s radar and Brownhill has the quality to play in the Premier League, though he has no experience yet in the top tier.

The former Preston North End and Bristol City man is a player to keep an eye on for Everton and West Ham as his Burnley contract draws to a close.

The Clarets are still pushing for a renewal, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

