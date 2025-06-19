Everton plan on reviving their interest in West Brom winger Tom Fellows this summer with a £10million deal in the pipeline, TEAMtalk understands.

The England Under-21 winger saw a move to the Toffees fall through on January deadline day, with both clubs failing to settle on a fee.

West Brom were reluctant to allow Fellows leave as they targeted Premier League promotion, but, after falling away last season, they now plan on cashing in.

New Baggies boss Ryan Mason is resigned to seeing Fellows, one of the most highly-rated widemen outside of the top-flight, depart with Everton prioritising a deal.

Fellows is currently away with the Young Lions but his future is likely to be decided soon with Everton due to ramp up their interest following the European U-21 Championships in Slovakia.

Everton will be looking to bolster their attacking ranks with summer with David Moyes hoping to unearth at least one Championship gem.

Fellows appears to be ahead of Liverpool winger Ben Doak in Everton’s transfer pecking order, though Moyes is also keen on the Scotsman.

Everton set for busy transfer window

Doak caught the eye on loan at Middlesbrough last season and the Liverpool winger is free to leave with Crystal Palace also keen.

Liverpool’s £30m price tag looks to have scared off suitors, for now, with Palace pushing to strike an agreement for the 19-year-old.

Not since Gary Ablett moved across Stanley Park 33 years ago has a player swapped Liverpool for Everton – and Fellows is the priority winger target for The Toffees, for now.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Fellows in August 2024 and now the Merseysiders are poised to launch a bid.

21-year-old right-winger fellows notched four goals and 14 assists for The Baggies in the Championship last term and one of Everton’s priorities is to sign a creative player in his position.

Elsewhere, free agent Vladimir Coufal remains on Moyes’ wish list even if England’s Kyle Walker heads for Bramley-Moore Dock.

A new striker is also wanted with the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin up in the air. Villarreal’s Thierno Barry is among the frontmen that is of interest to Everton, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported.

