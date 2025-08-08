Everton did not submit a bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, contrary to reports, and are now focusing on other positions after signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.

David Moyes was keen to add the experience and versatility of McGinn, 30, to his Everton squad, but TEAMtalk understands that claims of any offer are wide of the mark.

Sky Sports journalist Mark McAdam reported on Thursday that Villa had rejected a bid of £18million from Everton for McGinn, as they have no intention of selling their captain.

However, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton did NOT make any bid for McGinn. The Scottish international was indeed a player of interest, but the Toffees ultimately decided to move for Dewsbury-Hall instead.

Everton agreed a deal of £25million plus add-ons for Dewsbury-Hall earlier this week, and the 26-year-old looks set to play a key role under Moyes this term. Dewsbury-Hall was enticed by the chance to play regular football with Everton as he looks to force his way into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can also reveal that contrary to reports in Spain, Everton have not made any offer for Almeria midfielder Dion Lopy.

As for McGinn, we understand that Newcastle United do hold interest in him, but luring him away from Villa Park will be difficult, with his contract valid until 2027.

Tyler Dibling deal requires compromise

After signing a new midfielder in Dewsbury-Hall, Everton are now focused on the signing of a new right-winger, which TEAMtalk has consistently reported as a top priority for Moyes.

After being frustrated in the pursuits of Takefusa Kubo, Malick Fofana and Assane Diao, Everton made a big push to try and sign Southampton’s 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling.

Everton have seen three bids rejected for Dibling. The latest of which amounted to £40million, with a Southampton sell-on clause included in the proposal, as reported by Paul Joyce of the Times.

The Saints are demanding a package worth over £50million for Dibling and want a sell-on clause included in any deal. They’d prefer to keep the youngster, as they aim to push for promotion from the Championship.

Everton consider those demands too steep and while the transfer is not dead yet, an agreement won’t be found unless Southampton reduce their price tag. Dibling, for his part, is open to the move but respects Southampton and has no plans to submit a transfer request or try to force a departure.

Everton retain hope of Jack Grealish deal

Meanwhile, Everton remain interested in Manchester City star Jack Grealish and have sounded out a potential loan move, making contact with the Cityzens and the player’s representatives.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Grealish on May 26. The Toffees are not put off by the finances involved in a potential loan. Paul Joyce reports that Everton believe a season-long loan deal could cost around £12million.

However, Tottenham have also explored a move for Grealish and with James Maddison sidelined with an ACL injury for up to seven months, they could swoop in for his signature.

Convincing Grealish to join Everton may not be straightforward without the offer of European football, though the opportunity to play regularly ahead of the World Cup with England next year could play into their hands.

Everton are aware that winning the race for Grealish won’t be easy but they retain hope of a loan, with negotiations, which are still in the early stages, likely to drag on until towards the end of the transfer window.

