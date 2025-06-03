Everton are interested in Villarreal striker Thierno Barry and Stuttgart centre-forward Nick Woltemade as they anticipate the potential exit of one of their main attackers, per reports.

The Toffees are in for a busy transfer window in which they aim to strengthen in multiple areas, with Moyes having the full backing of new owners The Friedkin Group.

Everton believe they have a strong, defensive foundation to build upon, thanks largely to the formidable centre-back partnership of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. Jake O’Brien is a good back-up option at centre-back if either are unavailable and has also played well as a right-back under Moyes.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 2 that Everton have no intention of selling Branthwaite this summer and only a huge offer, in excess of £70m, would change their mind.

The 22-year-old is happy with the Toffees and has no intention of forcing an exit. Everton are also keen to tie him down to a new, lucrative contract, but they have other priorities right now.

As reported by reliable journalist Paddy Boyland of The Athletic, ‘a new striker will be needed to compete with Beto, who has impressed Moyes and his coaching staff.’

There is still uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin, however, with the report stating that ‘his future is in doubt’, given that his contract expires on June 30, so as things stand, he’s set to be released.

Everton scouting two exciting strikers

The Athletic’s report adds that Villarreal striker Barry and Stuttgart centre-forward Woltemade have both been ‘tracked’ by Everton.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Everton pushed hard to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, making him an ambitious offer, but ultimately lost out to Chelsea in the race.

Barry, 22, is understood to have caught the attention of multiple clubs following an impressive 2024/25 season with Villarreal, in which he scored 19 goals and made four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Barry signed for Villarreal from FC Basel last summer for around €15m (£12.7m) inclusive of add-ons. Villarreal are in a strong negotiating position, with the striker contracted until 2029, so would likely demand significantly north of that figure for a summer sale.

TEAMtalk cited reports on May 29 that Stuttgart striker Woltemade had been looked at by Everton and now The Athletic have confirmed the interest.

Standing at 6ft6, the towering centre-forward enjoyed a standout season with Stuttgart, netting 17 goals in 33 appearances and earning his first call-up to the German national team. Woltemade also played a key role in Stuttgart’s historic DFB-Pokal triumph – their first in 28 years – scoring in every round except the quarter-finals, which he missed due to illness.

Reports from Germany indicate that Stuttgart are eager to secure Woltemade’s future with a new contract amid growing interest. Currently on a modest £23,000-a-week wage, the club is prepared to offer a substantial pay rise.

This could present Everton with a narrow window of opportunity to make a move for the 23-year-old, but they will need to act swiftly to seal a deal.

