Everton are set for a busy few weeks as they look to finish the transfer window strongly, and TEAMtalk understands they are considering an offer for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez.

David Moyes is prioritising the signing of a new right-back following the departure of Ashley Young, as he looks to add depth in the position.

Nathan Patterson, 23, has featured regularly in pre-season but has largely failed to impress, while club captain Seamus Coleman, 36, remains part of the Everton squad but isn’t expected to play many games this term.

Moyes feels he needs to sign a new right-back as soon as possible. The Toffees made a big push to sign Kenny Tete from Fulham at the beginning of the window, before he signed fresh terms with the Cottagers.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton are now looking at Sevilla’s highly rated 21-year-old right-back Juanlu as a potential option, and the LaLiga club are willing to listen to offers.

As reported in the Spanish press, Wolves are also interested in Juanlu as they look to replace Nelson Semedo, who has left Molineux. Sevilla are reportedly looking to offload players so they can register new signings Gabriel Suazo and Alfon – hence why they’ll entertain bids for Juanlu.

The Spanish under-21s international, who can play as a right-back, right-winger or midfielder, notched four goals and four assists in 33 LaLiga appearances last term. Moyes has adopted a system in pre-season that utilises attacking full-backs, so Juanlu could fit into that well.

Everton also keen on Leicester, Lyon stars

Everton are keen to get as much of their business done before their Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 18.

Juanlu, who could cost in the region of €15million (£13.1m / $17.4m), is on the shortlist but isn’t the only right-back under consideration.

Leicester City star James Justin has also been looked at by Everton, as well as Leeds United, and reports suggest that £6million could be enough to sign the 27-year-old, whose Foxes contract expires next summer.

Lyon right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, formerly of Arsenal, is another who has been looked at by Everton, but there are a host of interested clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Juanlu represents perhaps the most exciting option of the trio and it will be interesting to see whether Everton or Wolves lodge formal offers in the coming days.

Napoli have also been linked with the young Sevilla full-back but those links seem to have died down in recent days.

