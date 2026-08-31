Everton are in talks to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun after accepting an offer from Fiorentina for Beto, TEAMtalk understands – and the Toffees are ramping up plans to secure three other deals before the window slams shut.

The Toffees have been searching for a new centre-forward throughout the summer, despite an impressive start to the season from Thierno Barry, who already has four goals to his name.

Everton have wanted to upgrade on Beto and are now prepared to let the Portuguese striker leave, with Fiorentina turning to him after becoming frustrated by their attempts to sign Joshua Zirkzee.

Beto is now heading to Italy to complete his medical before finalising his return to Serie A, having left Udinese to join Everton in 2023.

Sources understand that Everton are allowing Beto to leave because they are already progressing with their own plans for a replacement, with Balogun emerging as their new top target after the club missed out on Liam Delap.

The USA international, famously given a World Cup pardon after an intervention by President Donald Trump to FIFA, is now available for a move from Monaco, with the Ligue 1 club having already prepared for the former Arsenal man’s departure.

Monaco have signed Matthis Abline as Balogun’s replacement, while they also need to register new Mexican signing Erik Lira.

That requires them to free up a non-EU registration place, and Balogun’s departure would allow them to do so.

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Everton cleared to sign Balogun, with two other new arrivals coming

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro confirmed after Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Marseille that discussions are taking place over Balogun’s future and suggested a move could happen within the next 48 hours.

“Yes, it is true that discussions are taking place regarding Balogun; that is also why we have already signed Abline. We are ready to maintain the quality of the team if Balogun leaves,” he told Ligue1+.

Everton are now working to take advantage of the situation, with talks ongoing over a deal for the 24-year-old striker.

The Toffees are hoping to finish the window with a number of additions, and Balogun is not the only major target they are pursuing.

We also understand Everton also remain hopeful of completing a deal to bring Jack Grealish back from Manchester City, following his successful loan spell at Goodison Park last season.

The Toffees are also set to finalise Iliman Ndiaye’s sale to Tottenham, with a deal agreed to bring Richarlison back to the club as part of that arrangement, though both deals will be struck independently.

They are also looking to strengthen at right-back, with talks over Fulham’s Kenny Tete advancing.