Everton’s owners The Friedkin Group are keen to back new manager David Moyes with some signings this month, with the Toffees prioritising two key areas.

Moyes’ return to Goodison Park after 11-and-a-half years away from Everton was officially announced on Saturday, following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

The Scotsman has been tasked with guiding Everton away from the relegation zone and has been given a two-and-half-year deal, so will lead the Toffees into their new stadium next season if all goes well.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Everton are looking to bring in a new winger and full-back and have already opened talks to sign one key target.

As we reported on Saturday, Everton have reignited their interest in Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who they tried to sign last summer but were unable to find an agreement. Fulham were also interested in Nuamah last summer and he travelled to the London club for a medical after a fee was agreed with Lyon, before the switch fell through late in the window.

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a big admirer of Nuamah and reports suggest that the Toffees have opened talks with Lyon over a transfer, although the fee being discussed isn’t yet clear.

Various outlets have tipped Nuamah to be the the first Everton signing of the new Moyes era and more developments are expected on this story in the coming days.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd make compromise to speed up Marcus Rashford exit after big Arsenal, Tottenham updates

Everton keen to sign new winger and full-back

TEAMtalk understands that Everton also have West Brom winger Tom Fellows on their shortlist. They are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old, along with Crystal Palace.

Fellows is an important player for the Baggies and has notched two goals and 10 assists in the Championship so far this term. Sources suggest will be difficult for Everton to sign him this month, however, as West Brom are very reluctant to sell star players as they fight for promotion. Fellows could be one to keep an eye on in the summer.

As mentioned, Everton also want to strengthen at full-back and Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca of Flamengo has been linked with Everton recently. Reports suggest that Inter Milan are also interested in Wesley and both sides are said considering a bid for him this month.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton could also explore a move for a new left-back. Their only natural left-back option at present is Vitaliy Mykolenko, so it would make sense for them to bring in more cover for him.

Potential Everton departures: Beto, Calvert-Lewin…

Everton could offload some players this month to give them some more financial wiggle room in the market, as they are still tight with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Toffees striker Beto has been heavily linked with moves away from Goodison Park this month. He played infrequently under Dyche and Torino are interested in signing him.

Reports suggest that Torino want to sign Beto on loan, with an obligation to buy included in the deal. However, there is a gap in the clubs valuations of the striker.

Everton want at least £10m for Beto while Torino, to date, have not shown a willingness to pay over £5m for Beto.

Everton’s position on an exit may now have changed, though. Other strikers Armando Broja, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Youssef Chermiti are all sidelined with injuries, so the Toffees may now think again before green lighting Beto’s exit. Moyes may also have a different view to Dyche on the player.

Calvert-Lewin’s future, meanwhile, remains uncertain. His Everton contract expires at the end of the season and he is free to hold talks with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Calvert-Lewin also has interest from Premier League clubs West Ham, Newcastle and Bournemouth. Hammers’ striker Niclas Fullkrug has picked up a serious injury and will be out for around three months, so Graham Potter’s side may consider a swoop for Calvert-Lewin this month to cover for his absence.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window

Everton transfer quiz: Higher or lower?