Everton triple exit on the cards as Calvert-Lewin targeted and Roma linked with Toffees duo

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly attracting interest from Fiorentina amid the speculation surrounding his future, while two other Toffees stars could head to Roma.

Everton have been officially taken over by The Friedkin Group, who also own Roma, and work is already going on behind the scenes ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite TFG writing off the majority of Everton’s debts, they still need to be careful with spending due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR), so player sales may be required before they make any more major additions.

According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Fiorentina are interested in Calvert-Lewin, whose contract with Everton is set to expire at the end of the season.

Foreign clubs will be able to hold pre-contract talks with Calvert-Lewin from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer. Di Marzio doesn’t clarify whether Fiorentina could bid for the striker in January or wait to try and get him on a free.

TEAMtalk understands that AC Milan have shown interest in Calvert-Lewin, while Premier League duo Newcastle and West Ham are keeping tabs on his situation. Everton haven’t given up on tying the 27-year-old down to an extension but it appears less and less likely as we approach the January window.

Roma plot double Everton raid

Everton’s new partnership with Roma could facilitate some transfer business between the clubs and reports suggest that Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure are being looked at by the Italian club.

A report cited by RomaPress claims that Roma are considering a swoop for both players in January.

Beto joined Everton from Udinese for around £26million in the summer of 2023, but has found minutes hard to come by under Sean Dyche.

Calvert-Lewin is ahead of the 26-year-old in the pecking order and now he has more competition from Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, who has fully recovered from his injury woes.

There has been speculation surrounding Beto’s future for a while and Roma are looking to bring in a new striker, so it wouldn’t be a shock for a mutually beneficial deal to be agreed next month.

Doucoure, on the other hand, is a key player for Everton and has played in all but two of their Premier League games so far. His pressing from midfield is a key feature of how the Toffees play and would be missed if he left, even if he’s not the most popular amongst the fanbase.

However, Doucoure’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so January could represent Everton’s last chance to recoup a fee for him.

He is on big wages of £120,000 per week and it’s unlikely that TFG would be willing to offer him similar terms to extend.

A switch to Roma would allow the 31-year-old to continue playing at a high level and give Everton some funds to play with in the winter window.

