Everton’s true stance on signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been revealed by TEAMtalk sources, and David Moyes has the option of recalling a talented loanee this winter.

The Toffees have got off to a good start this season, and a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend has seen them rise to eighth in the Premier League table, just three points outside the top four.

We have consistently reported that Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are ready to back Moyes in the January transfer window with funds for more additions, and the midfield is one area in the spotlight.

Everton signed German midfielder Merlin Rohl over the summer, but his impact has been limited due to him picking up an injury, and his record with knocks does not make for great reading, though the Toffees are still confident he can have a big impact.

Moyes’ defensive midfield options: Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner, and Tim Iroegbunam have all performed well this season, but an injury to one of the trio could expose Everton’s lack of depth in the position.

Gueye, who is one of Everton’s most important players, will also be unavailable during the upcoming the Africa Cup of Nations, as he is set to play for Senegal at the tournament.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz, meanwhile, have both made big contributions this term, but they are best in a No. 10 role, rather than sitting deeper.

And as Everton prepare for the January window, Football Insider have reported that Man City star Kalvin Phillips, who has made just one appearance this season, is a target for Moyes.

The suggestion is that Everton could sign Phillips on loan with an option to buy, but that is impossible, as they have already signed Jack Grealish on loan from City this season, and rules prohibit signing two players on loan from the same Premier League club.

In any case, sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton do not view Phillips as a target, despite Moyes signing him on loan for former club West Ham.

Everton could recall top talent instead of spending on a new midfielder

Everton are looking at potential midfield additions, but if they decide that reinforcements in that area are necessary, they don’t need to look far.

The Toffees’ 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong, who is currently on loan with Preston North End, could make an early return to Merseyside.

Everton are understood to have an option to recall Armstrong from his loan at Deepdale in the first two weeks of January, which they insisted on in negotiations with Preston, in case they feel Gueye’s trip to AFCON would leave them short in the middle of the park.

Sources told TEAMtalk last month that Moyes and Everton’s staff believe Armstrong is destined to become a top-class player and a vital cog in the Toffees’ machine in the future.

The youngster has started well with Preston, too, with supporters of the Lancashire club heaping praise on him after his start in a 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic last weekend.

Armstrong is happy with Preston and Everton are not currently planning to recall him, sources say, but it is an option available to them should the unavailability of players force their hand.

In terms of new signings, the addition of a right-back and left-back in January are also being explored, and considered more pressing areas, while the club are set to assess whether they feel they need to bring in a new striker.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Everton are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The 24-year-old has struggled at Old Trafford and finds himself out of the starting XI, and could be on the move in the January window.

Zirkzee is open to joining another Premier League side and West Ham are also interested in the Dutch international, while a return to Serie A is also possible

In other news, Everton have been linked with a move for Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda, while Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is also reportedly on their radar.