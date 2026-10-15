Two Everton striker targets revealed as David Moyes eyes crucial January signing

Everton plan to sign a new striker in January, and TEAMtalk can confirm two players who have been shortlisted ahead of the transfer window opening.

David Moyes has been left with just one recognised striker, Thierno Barry, after a disastrous end to the summer window saw Everton sell Beto to Fiorentina but fail to bring in a replacement.

A deadline-day move for Folarin Balogun collapsed, while last-ditch attempts to bring in Joshua Zirkzee, Tammy Abraham and Taty Castellanos also failed.

Barry, 23, has started all eight of Everton’s matches across all competitions this season and has contributed an impressive six goals in the process.

Moyes’ current main back-up options consist of Brennan Johnson and Charly Alcaraz, who have both had cameos as makeshift strikers this term.

However, Everton are preparing to put right their summer mistakes and bring in a new forward this winter.

Crucially, the fact that owners, The Friedkin Group, are actively trying to sell the club, will not affect anything. They are still prepared to invest in the squad if a take over doesn’t take place before January.

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Everton working on striker targets for January

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on October 11 that Everton have emerged as leading contenders to sign Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting forwards. Since joining Rennes in the summer of 2025, he has scored 24 goals in 42 games for the French side.

His return of four goals in six league games this season has only increased Everton’s interest.

We understand Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa checked on the French international during the summer, while Brentford and Brighton have also watched the Frenchman as they assess potential additions to their attacking options.

At present, it’s the Toffees whose interest is the strongest. Lepaul isn’t the only striker under consideration, though.

TEAMtalk revealed in another update on October 13 that Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo is another player on Everton’s radar.

Beljo, 24, who stands at a towering 6ft 5in, has scored 12 goals in his last 14 games, including 10 in seven league appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, while he has also found the net for Croatia.

Sources have confirmed that Everton, Manchester United, Tottenham and Brentford have all been monitoring the striker, with a view to a potential move in January.

Newcastle United and Leeds United have also been linked with Beljo, who has previously namechecked both clubs as among his favourite Premier League sides.

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