Everton said goodbye to men’s football at Goodison Park on Sunday with an emotional 2-0 win over Southampton. Now the hard work behind the scenes begins as they prepare for a new era at Hill Dickinson Stadium next term, with two new contracts reportedly in the works.

The Toffees are in for a busy few weeks as they look to tie players down to new deals. As many as 13 first-team players (including five loanees) are on expiring contracts, so the squad could look very different on June 30, when those deals expire.

Everton have already confirmed that backup goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will leave, along with veteran star Ashley Young, who played well in the win over Southampton.

Meanwhile, as we have previously reported, Everton are keen to tie midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye down to a new deal and talks are ongoing with the 35-year-old. Abdoulaye Doucoure looks likely to leave after the club decided against triggering a one-year extension clause in his contract. It remains to be seen whether any new talks will be held with the 32-year-old, but he seemed to wave goodbye to the Goodison faithful when substituted on Sunday.

Is that a goodbye from Abdoulaye Doucoure? 👋 The Everton midfielders contract expires in the summer 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/OoqoKBoDRN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 18, 2025

Everton have the option to sign Charly Alcaraz permanently from Flamengo for around £15m, as per their loan agreement. Developments are expected on that front in the near future. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Doucoure.

There are seven other Everton players whose future hangs in the balance, which we’ll go into later, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, Toffees stalwarts James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford are keen to sign new contracts.

Nixon reports on his Patreon that Tarkowski, 32, whose current contract expires in the summer of 2026, is keen to sign a new Everton contract. He also claims that goalkeeper Pickford could join the centre-back in joining a new deal, which would indicate that the 31-year-old wants to end his career on Merseyside. Pickford’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027.

READ MORE: Everton path clears to sign nine G/A Championship midfielder; THREE other targets in frame – sources

Coleman staying ‘one way or the other’, Calvert-Lewin talks ongoing

Manager David Moyes has hinted that Everton could announce “something” with regards to new Everton contracts “before” their final game against Newcastle on Sunday.

He also said that club captain Seamus Coleman will stay with the club next season, but whether that is as a player or coach remains to be seen, amid rumours of retirement. The 36-year-old started against Southampton but was taken off after 16 minutes with an injury.

“Seamus will stay next season, without doubt. Seamus will be part of the group. I need him here. His leadership, the message he has here amongst the dressing room and between the players is so strong, it’d be wrong of me to let him go. One way or the other, Seamus will be here next season,” Moyes said in a recent press conference.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is open to discussing a new contract with Everton. He came close to joining Newcastle last summer but now seems ready to commit his future to the Toffees. Talks with the England international’s camp are ongoing. Everton are still looking to sign a new centre-forward but Moyes wants to keep him in the squad, if a deal can be agreed.

Everton are unlikely to sign loanees Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala permanently. Mangala picked up a serious knee injury in January which could keep him out for another eight months, while Lindstrom struggled to impress before having surgery on a hernia in April, which ended his season.

Jack Harrison is unlikely to play for parent club Leeds again after his loan with Everton ends, so he will be on the move this summer one way or another. Moyes is a fan of Harrison, despite the winger scoring just one goal this term, and Everton are yet to make a final decision on whether to pursue his permanent signing.

Centre-back Michael Keane is also out of contract in June and after finding himself behind Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski in the pecking order could pursue a new challenge. Again, Everton are yet to decide whether to offer him a new deal, to keep him as a backup option, but they are in the market for a new centre-back, so his minutes could be further limited next term if he stays.

Finally, Everton will not be triggering the £30m buy option in Armando Broja’s loan agreement with Chelsea and have their eyes on alternative striker targets for the summer.

DON’T MISS: When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…