Everton have made a strong start to the window with three signings through the door and talks underway for the transfer of Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees have so far re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds and brought in Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye on permanent deals.

They’ve also sold Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin for roughly £20m combined, and Amadou Onana is on the verge of sealing a £50m move to Aston Villa.

The sales have got Everton on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and now they’re ready to make more additions for the coming season.

As TEAMtalk reported on Monday, Everton have opened talks with Leeds again over a move for Gnonto after missing out on the winger last summer, while Newcastle are also interested.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that there is yet to be a breakthrough on the transfer for Gnonto.

We understand that a deal is not close at this stage but negotiations continue and the player is keen on the move, as he was 12 months ago.

But with Sean Dyche currently having just three natural wingers at his disposal in Harrison, Dwight McNeil and veteran Ashley Young as things stand, the Toffees could bring in more reinforcements in the position.

Everton get chance to sign two other targets

As revealed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are also interested in Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom and have made him a ‘top target’ for the summer.

The 24-year-old was among the most in-demand players in Europe before he joined Napoli for £25m last summer, but has struggled to find his feet in the Serie A.

He failed to make a single goal contribution for the Italian giants last season which is chalk and cheese to his time with previous club Eintracht Frankfurt, where he was outstanding.

Lindstrom is a self-confessed Liverpool supporter and interestingly, rejected a move to Anfield last summer as he didn’t think he’d get consistent playing time there.

According to The Mirror, Everton are actively ‘exploring a deal’ for Lindstrom as well as Gnonto, and Napoli are ‘interested’ in selling the winger.

Another player who’s been on Everton’s radar for some time is former Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who hasn’t lived up to the hype since joining Marseille last summer.

Reports from France suggest that Marseille’s new manager Roberto de Zerbi has ‘transfer listed’ Sarr, along with eight other players.

The Toffees’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell is a long-term admirer of the Senegalese international and could jump at the opportunity to bring him in.

Everton have already done one deal with Marseille this summer by signing Ndiaye and it will be interesting to see if they pursue a move for Sarr.

The 26-year-old scored 34 goals and made 22 assists in a four-year stint with Watford, which included two seasons in the Premier League.