Everton are grappling with a deepening squad crisis this season, as a spate of injuries has left manager David Moyes with limited options, which could see two potential departures shelved.

With the transfer window open, several fringe players are eyeing loan moves to secure regular first-team action, but the Toffees’ thin ranks could force them to rethink those plans.

At the heart of the issue is the club’s inability to field a full complement of players, exacerbating frustrations among those on the periphery.

Everton are currently without Jarrad Branthwaite, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, and Seamus Coleman due to injuries, while Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are away on international duty for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Michael Keane and Jack Grealish are suspended.

Sources close to the club indicate that Everton must prioritise incoming reinforcements before sanctioning any departures, a strategy aimed at avoiding further depletion of an already stretched squad.

One player caught in this limbo is right-back Nathan Patterson. Since he arrived from Rangers in January 2022, the 24-year-old has found opportunities hard to come by, often overshadowed by others. Patterson’s limited minutes – and just ONE Premier League start this campaign – have fuelled speculation about his future.

Jake O’Brien, naturally a centre-back, has been playing ahead of Patterson at right-back. Garner, a midfielder, has also been picked ahead of the Scotsman at full-back this term. Patterson may, however, be called upon when Everton face Sunderland in the FA Cup tomorrow, with Keane suspended.

Last summer, a potential switch to Spanish outfit Sevilla came tantalizingly close for Patterson, but ultimately fell through. Undeterred, the La Liga side has reignited their pursuit, expressing strong interest in a loan deal for Patterson during this January window.

Adding to the intrigue, Italian Serie A club Bologna has also entered the fray, viewing the defender as a valuable addition to their backline.

For Patterson, a move to Bologna could offer the added bonus of reuniting with fellow Scotland international Lewis Ferguson, who has been a standout performer for the Rossoblu since his 2022 transfer from Aberdeen.

Patterson himself remains eager for a temporary exit to rebuild form and confidence through consistent playtime. However, Everton’s hierarchy is cautious, noting squad depth and that any outgoing loan will only proceed once suitable cover is secured.

With injuries piling up across the defence, the club cannot afford to weaken their options further without backups in place.

We have consistently reported how Everton are keen to add a new right-back this window. Should they achieve that, Patterson’s situation could open up.

Second Everton departure put on hold

Similar uncertainties surround young prospect Adam Aznou, the 19-year-old Moroccan youth international who joined from Bayern Munich last summer.

Initially, the Toffees were amenable to sending Aznou out on loan to gain senior experience, as we have reported previously, with Dutch giants Ajax showing keen interest in a short-term deal.

The Eredivisie giants saw him as a promising addition to their youth-infused squad, potentially accelerating his development.

However, Everton’s injury predicament has shifted the dynamics. Aznou could now find himself thrust into the first-team picture more frequently than anticipated, though he is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Indeed, Vitaliy Mykolenko represents Everton’s only natural left-back option other than Aznou. An injury to Mykolenko would leave Everton incredibly stretched at the back, hence their reluctance to part ways with the ex-Bayern man.

Sources suggest that a loan to Ajax or elsewhere is becoming more difficult, as Moyes looks to bolster his immediate options from within rather than risk further squad dilution.

Again, Everton are looking for a new left-back who can compete with Mykolenko for a starting spot, but transfer business is notoriously difficult in January.

As the deadline approaches, Everton’s decisions on Patterson and Aznou could prove pivotal – not just for the players’ careers, but for the club’s squad depth in a gruelling season.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

